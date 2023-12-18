STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A warm welcome to EQT's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, EQT has grown to become a global leader in active ownership strategies. At its Capital Market Day, EQT will reflect on the journey to date, look ahead to the future of private markets, and how EQT is continuously evolving its thematic investment strategy and distinctive value creation approach to create superior returns for its clients.

The event will be hosted by EQT's CEO Christian Sinding, EQT's Executive Committee, representatives from EQT's Partner group, and its Industrial Advisor Network.

The event will begin with registration and lunch at 12:00 pm CET and is hosted in person at Fotografiska Museet, Stockholm, Sweden. Presentations will be available on EQT's website after the event.

Attendance is primarily intended for institutional shareholders, analysts, financial advisors, and media. Please register here to secure your attendance.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact



Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3895018/2499225.pdf Invitation to EQT's Capital Markets Day 2024 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/invitation-to-cmd,c3249912 Invitation to CMD

SOURCE EQT