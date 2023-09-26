Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2023

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2023 will be published on October 26, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
Time: 09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-10-26-q3
Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01,
SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"
The presentation of the interim report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

