Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2023

News provided by

Essity

20 Dec, 2023, 02:16 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2023 will be published on January 25, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2024-01-25
Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation and indicate "Essity".

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3892323/2495202.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s Year-end Report 2023

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/year-end-report-2023-invitation,c3249277

Year-end Report 2023 Invitation

