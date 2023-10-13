Invitation to presentation of interim report January-September 2023 for Truecaller AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is publishing its interim report for January-September on Friday 27 October 2023 at 07.30 CEST. 

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Odd Bolin, CFO presents the report and answers questions in a webcast and conference call at 13.00 CEST the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below.

Webcast

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on this link. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For more information. please contact:

Andreas Frid. Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 290800
[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

