Invitation to Press and Analyst Conference in Stockholm

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the fourth quarter 2019 will be published on January 30, 2020 at 7.20 a.m. CET.

Press and analyst conference 9.00 a.m. CET

A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9.00 a.m. CET. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Executive Vice President Group Finance and CFO Jan Ytterberg.

January 16, 2020

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 105,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2018, net sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

