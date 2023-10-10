Invitation to Stora Enso's Q3 2023 results webcast on 24 October 2023

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its January–September 2023 Interim Report on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at approximately 8:30 am EEST (7:30 CEST).



Webcast at 11:00 am EEST (10:00 CEST, 9:00 BST, 4:00 EDT)

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Seppo Parvi. The presentation can be followed live via the link: https://stora-ensos-q3-oct-2023-results.open-exchange.net/. The webcast link will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors .



During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the "Teleconference" option on the homepage of the webcast.



A recording of the presentation will be available at https://stora-ensos-q3-oct-2023-results.open-exchange.net/ and on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.



Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.





Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV) (STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A) (STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY) (SEOFF), (SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors



STORA ENSO OYJ

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 241 0349



Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj