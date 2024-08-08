Invitation to the presentation of New Wave Group's interim report for January-June 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-June 2024 on 15 August at 07.00 CET. The same day at 10.00 CET, a presentation of the report will be held via webcast.

The presentation is in English and is concluded with a Q&A session.

Link to webcast: New Wave Group - Q2 Presentation 2024 - Finwire

The presentation will be held at Barnhusgatan 16 in Stockholm. For physical presence at the presentation, register by August 14 at 5:00 p.m. to [email protected].

Gothenburg, 8 August 2024

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 31–712 89 01
E-mail: [email protected]

Deputy CEO
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 70–362 56 11
E-mail: [email protected]

CFO
Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 31–712 89 12
E-mail: [email protected]

