Invitation to the presentation of New Wave Group's interim report for January-September 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-September 2024 on 7 November at 07.00 CET. The same day at 10.00 CET, a presentation of the report will be held via webcast or physical presence at Barnhusgatan 16 in Stockholm.

The presentation is in English and is concluded with a Q&A session.

For physical presence at the presentation, register by November 6 at 5:00 p.m. to [email protected].

Link to webcast: New Wave Group - Q3 Presentation 2024 - Finwire

Gothenburg, 31 October 2024

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 31-712 89 01
E-mail: [email protected]

Deputy CEO
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 70-362 56 11
E-mail: [email protected]

CFO
Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 31-712 89 12
E-mail: [email protected]

