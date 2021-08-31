Invoca Announces Record Results Driven by Booming Demand for Conversation Intelligence

New and expanded customers include AliMed; Austin Rare Coins Inc; AutoNation; Christian Brothers Automotive; LGI Homes; Northwell Health; Rothman Orthopaedic Institute; and WPS Health Insurance – Health Plan. Invoca's customer base now exceeds 2,300 leading B2C brands in the automotive, real estate, financial services, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, retail, and home services industries.

"We get a lot of personal attention and top-tier service from Invoca," said Matteo Togni, Product Manager of Localization and Digital Product at AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer. "We've also been extremely impressed with their robust technology team as well as how quickly they solve problems and release new features."

Accelerating Innovation

With the market for conversational AI expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2024 , Invoca is doubling down on innovation to expand its market leadership in the conversation intelligence space.

In May, Invoca introduced its newest product line, Invoca for Sales , which helps contact centers improve the conversion of inbound sales by automating quality assurance, improving contact center agent coaching, and personalizing the total buying experience.

Also in May, Invoca acquired call tracking attribution and analytics platform, DialogTech . With this acquisition, Invoca doubled the size of its research and development (R&D) team and increased its R&D investment to $20 million to support its ongoing innovation efforts.

This June, Invoca released an industry-leading integration with Google Ads that utilizes the Google Click ID (GCLID) to more accurately attribute call conversions when a call is placed from call extensions, call ads, and location extensions. This enables Invoca customers to track high-intent customers from these click-to-call ad formats as well as calls from PPC-driven website visitors to get a precise picture of the caller's intent in real-time. Invoca then activates that keyword-level conversation intelligence data in tools like Google Ads to fuel smarter automated decisions and drive better results.

"As demand for Conversation Intelligence heats up, Invoca has distinguished itself through product innovation and superior customer service, which resulted in record growth and stellar customer satisfaction," said Gregg Johnson, Invoca CEO. "Our acquisition of DialogTech in May is a major milestone that will help us accelerate our vision. Customer retention of the DialogTech customer base has actually improved since the acquisition, showing strong customer reception to the deal."

Industry Recognition

Invoca was widely recognized for its technology and workplace culture, including:

More Information:

Invoca is hiring. Join the team today: https://www.invoca.com/company/careers

Register for Invoca Summit 2021 on Oct. 5-6 : https://www.invoca.com/summit

: Take a self-guided tour through the Invoca platform: https://www.invoca.com/product/tour

Explore the new Invoca Exchange marketplace: https://www.invoca.com/integrations

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

SOURCE Invoca

Related Links

https://www.invoca.com/

