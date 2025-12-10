New Invoca Study Finds Pricing Request Phone Calls From Google's AI Surged Over 300% in November

High unanswered and mishandled call rates underscore the need for businesses to track AI agent calls and prepare staff to handle them effectively

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution , today released a new study examining Google's AI agent calling feature , which contacts local businesses on behalf of consumers to ask about pricing. The Invoca platform tracked a 3x surge in monthly pricing request calls from Google's AI in November 2025, compared to October 2025. On average, locations failed to answer 1 in 4 calls (26%) and did not provide pricing information on nearly half of the calls they did answer (48%), signaling a need for businesses to monitor these conversations and coach staff on this new category of AI-driven interactions.

In July 2025, Google began giving consumers the option of having an AI agent call multiple local businesses on their behalf to get pricing and appointment availability. The feature is currently available for select industries, including automotive repair and tires, hair salons, wellness centers, dry cleaners, veterinary services, pest control, and plumbing, with plans to expand further.

"Businesses need to adapt to this new world of AI-based buying or risk losing market share to those that do." Post this

"AI adoption moves fast, and consumer behavior can shift almost overnight," said Peter Isaacson, CMO of Invoca. "Today, pricing request calls from Google's AI make up less than 1% of phone calls to eligible businesses, but a month-over-month increase of 300% is a clear signal that consumer adoption is accelerating. Businesses need to adapt to this new world of AI-based buying or risk losing market share to those that do."

Key Findings

Invoca examined pricing request calls from Google's AI from the launch of the feature in July 2025 through to November 2025. Key findings include:

Google's AI calling service is ramping up: Call volumes were minimal from July through September. Volumes increased 162% in October vs. September , then surged another 324% in November vs. October . The largest November spikes occurred in plumbing (an average monthly increase of over 650%) and veterinary services (an average monthly increase of over 1,700%).

Call volumes were minimal from July through September. Volumes increased , then surged another . The largest November spikes occurred in plumbing (an average monthly increase of over 650%) and veterinary services (an average monthly increase of over 1,700%). Unanswered calls are a problem across industries: On average, 26% of pricing calls from Google's AI go unanswered. Auto repair and tire providers, and pest control businesses answer these calls at the highest rates (79% and 75%, respectively), while plumbing and veterinary businesses lag behind (answering 66% and 65% of calls, respectively).

On average, 26% of pricing calls from Google's AI go unanswered. Auto repair and tire providers, and pest control businesses answer these calls at the highest rates (79% and 75%, respectively), while plumbing and veterinary businesses lag behind (answering 66% and 65% of calls, respectively). Businesses fail to provide pricing quotes on nearly half of answered calls: For calls answered by a person (location staff or an answering service) or an AI agent, 48% did not provide pricing information to Google's AI. This was most common in home service businesses like pest control and plumbing, where most calls from Google's AI did not receive pricing information, with agents telling Google they do not offer estimates over the phone and require a home visit.

Recommendations for Businesses

To prepare for continued growth in AI-initiated calls, the Invoca study recommends several actions businesses can take today to improve outcomes. These include:

Tracking and analyzing how locations and answering services handle Google AI calls.

Training staff and AI voice agents to answer these calls with best-practice responses to increase the likelihood that the consumer will call back and select their business.

Excluding Google AI calls from retargeting, nurturing, and callback campaigns.

Resources

Read the full Invoca study of Google AI pricing calls: https://www.invoca.com/blog/google-ai-pricing-calls-study

Learn more about Invoca's AI-powered solution for tracking, analyzing, and optimizing all calls to businesses, including calls from Google's AI at https://www.invoca.com .

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic — connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

SOURCE Invoca