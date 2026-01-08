Invoca Appoints Katherine Starros as Senior Vice President of People & Culture and Promotes Ben Sullivan to Chief Revenue Officer

Leadership changes unify go-to-market execution and strengthen a performance-driven culture for the AI era.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in revenue execution , today announced two executive leadership updates. Katherine Starros has joined Invoca's executive team as Senior Vice President (SVP), People & Culture and Ben Sullivan has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These leadership updates reinforce Invoca's focus on high-performance execution, customer value and long-term growth in an AI-driven market.

Katherine Starros Strengthens Invoca's People & Culture Leadership

Leadership changes unify go-to-market execution and strengthen a performance-driven culture for the AI era.

Starros has joined Invoca to lead the company's people strategy, talent development, and cultural initiatives.

Starros is a strategic HR and business leader who helps growth-stage companies scale through strong culture, clear leadership practices and intentional organizational design. Most recently, she spent nearly five years as VP of People at Altruist, where she was the first People leader hired and helped scale the company from 50 employees to over 400, supporting multiple fundraises, M&A activity, and the transition to a hybrid work environment. Over the past decade, she has served as a trusted advisor to founders and executive teams, with deep expertise in culture design, executive leadership and organizational design.

"Invoca is at an inflection point as AI reshapes the customer journey and raises the bar for execution," said Katherine Starros, SVP, People & Culture at Invoca. "The company has built a strong foundation and a culture rooted in performance and accountability, and I look forward to scaling the systems and talent that help teams do their best work."

Ben Sullivan Unifies Sales and Customer Success as Chief Revenue Officer

Invoca has promoted Sullivan to CRO, expanding his leadership scope to include both sales and customer success under one unified revenue team. With this integrated structure, Invoca will approach customers in a more coordinated way to ensure stronger business outcomes and deeper relationships.

Sullivan is an enterprise sales veteran with more than 20 years of experience building and managing sales organizations at high-growth SaaS companies. He first joined Invoca in 2017 to lead the sales organization, and previously served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at ON24, where he drove over 70% growth in subscription revenue. Earlier, he also served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development at ON24 and held various sales and management roles at organizations including Genesys, Winstar Communications, and Verizon.

"Ben and Katherine are proven leaders who know how to scale teams, drive execution and build high-performing cultures," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "As AI reshapes how software companies serve their customers, we're focused on executing with speed and discipline. Ben has consistently led with a company-first mindset and is the right person to unify our revenue organization, while Katherine brings the experience and leadership to scale our people strategy as we grow."

Invoca's Performance-Driven Culture Earns National Recognition

Invoca was named one of Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces for the eighth consecutive year, recognizing the company's continued commitment to building a strong, high-performance culture. The company was also recognized on Fortune's 2025 lists for Best Workplaces for Parents, Women and Technology, as well as Best Medium Workplaces.

Invoca is actively hiring for open roles across multiple departments.

Invoca's revenue execution platform maximizes revenue for brands with every click, conversation and consumer interaction. Learn more about the company and its leadership team at invoca.com/company/about .

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic — connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

SOURCE Invoca