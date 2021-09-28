Invoca Bolsters Leadership Team for Accelerated Growth

Paula Schmidlin will lead all aspects of Invoca's employee success function including people operations, talent acquisition, and learning and development. She will also play a key role in strengthening Invoca's award-winning culture and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Schmidlin is a global HR strategist with more than 20 years of experience in driving organizational transformation, building high-performing cultures and accelerating rapid growth in intensely competitive markets. Most recently, she has consulted with several high growth companies to help them scale while strengthening their culture, particularly through the pandemic. This included interim roles as Head of People at CircleCI and Thorn. Prior to this, she served as VP of Learning & Development at Epicor. She has also held several HR leadership roles at LSI, Cisco and Barclays (London). She earned an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business and a math degree from Indiana University.

After serving five years driving growth as Invoca's SVP of Sales, Ben Sullivan has been promoted to EVP, Sales. Sullivan has more than 20 years of leadership, sales and management experience. Before joining Invoca in 2017, Sullivan served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development and Vice President of Worldwide Sales at ON24. He also served as Vice President of Channel Sales for the Americas Region at Genesys Conferencing and held roles at Winstar Communications and Verizon Business.

"Paula and Ben bring vital domain focus, experience, and fresh perspective to our executive leadership team, helping to position Invoca and its customers for the next phase of growth," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "I'm excited to welcome Paula to the team and congratulate Ben on this well-earned promotion. As we establish our leadership in the emerging conversation intelligence market, we're thrilled to have these strong leaders on our executive bench."

"I am passionate about creating an environment where employees can do their best work," said Schmidlin. "Global events over the last couple of years have challenged organizations to change the way they lead and operate. I believe that the values and culture of an organization provide the north star in how we lead and operate. Invoca's people-centric culture has been a key element in their continued growth while serving the customer. I am excited to continue building an energizing, collaborative and supportive environment for employees so that Invoca can become a leader in the market."

"It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a world-class software company, and I am incredibly excited for the next chapter of growth," said Sullivan. "Invoca has become the trusted advisor for brands by providing actionable insights throughout the buying journey. I look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the tools they need to drive revenue with the power of Invoca's technology."

These appointments follow several accolades recognizing Invoca's workplace culture, including:

To learn more about Invoca or view open positions, visit www.invoca.com/company/careers .

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

