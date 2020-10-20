Invoca Launches Invoca Exchange to Simplify the Activation of Conversation Intelligence Across Customer Tech Stacks

The Invoca Exchange provides a simple, centralized hub for marketing, eCommerce, sales, and customer experience teams to explore Invoca's integrations, discover new and popular apps, and learn about Invoca partnerships. With Invoca Exchange, customers can easily begin the process of launching new apps in their organizations to activate conversation intelligence data across their tech stacks.

"Customers that activate conversation data through integrations see exponentially more value not just out of Invoca, but from all the technology they use," said Invoca CEO Gregg Johnson. "With Invoca Exchange, we've made it even easier for customers to activate conversation data across all of their customer engagement platforms."

FullStory, the digital intelligence platform that makes it easy to solve problems, find answers, and optimize customer experiences, and Criteo, the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, joined the Invoca Exchange this week as the company announced its new conversation intelligence solution for customer experience teams at Invoca Summit.

These new partnerships deepen Invoca's customer experience optimization capabilities, along with retargeting, suppression, and intelligent call routing. "We're so excited to partner with Invoca because of its commitment and track record of providing seamless integrations with its app partners and exciting new solutions for its customers," said Libby DeCamps, Head of Marketing at FullStory. "The FullStory integration with Invoca will allow our mutual eCommerce and digital experience customers to bring together conversation intelligence with insights from digital interactions to provide unmatched online experiences."

"Criteo relies on its trusted partners to support its clients with best-in-breed solutions. Our new partnership with Invoca will allow us to create even more highly relevant and personalized shopping experiences on behalf of our mutual clients," said Len Ostroff, SVP, Global Partnerships and Alliances at Criteo. "We're excited to partner with Invoca and know that our clients will benefit from this integration."

The Invoca Exchange also includes over a dozen lead generation partners, including Digital Market Media, PALO Media, and Barrington Media Group, giving marketers the ability to complement in-house campaigns with third-party demand generation activities.

To learn more, visit invoca.com/integrations or tune into Invoca Summit this week. Register here: https://www.invoca.com/summit

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, eCommerce, sales, and customer experience teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, PODS, and SunTrust Bank. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

