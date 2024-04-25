Invoca Named Leader and Top Solution for Driving Business Impact in Opus Research 2024 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report

Report positions Invoca as "a leader in Conversational Intelligence AI, designed to drive revenue growth"

Invoca earns the highest possible rating for business impact, customer success, and product roadmap

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in revenue execution platforms, today announced that Opus Research has named the company a Leader in the 2024 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview for the third year in a row. The report recognizes Invoca as a standout for its ability to "capture insights from customer phone calls and digital journeys and integrate them with revenue data from CRM and contact center solutions." The report further positions Invoca as a "comprehensive source for consumer engagement insights."

The Conversational Intelligence (CI) Intelliview evaluates service offerings from 18 vendors that distinguish themselves by providing enterprise customers with CI tools and resources designed to improve customer experience, employee productivity, and revenue results. Solution providers were evaluated on the breadth of their services, including their technology and differentiation, breadth of business impact, track record of partnerships and customer base growth, and future vision & roadmap. Invoca received the top scores possible on 3 of the 4 criteria.

Invoca's conversation intelligence AI , part of its comprehensive revenue execution platform, enables leading B2C brands to connect marketing and sales teams to track and optimize the full buying journey from the first click to the final sale to drive revenue growth.

According to the Opus Research 2024 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview, Invoca enables many of the world's most successful businesses to improve various business metrics like sales acceleration, lead generation, and conversion rates by:

Enhancing agent performance and efficiency

Optimizing marketing strategies and ROI

Enriching first-party data for personalized customer interactions

Identifying and rectifying issues in customer journeys

Invoca Leads On AI Capabilities That Deliver Revenue Results

"Invoca continues to demonstrate that they are a clear leader in conversational intelligence AI with a suite of solutions that connect the full online-to-offline buying journey," said Derek Top, Research Director & Senior Analyst, Opus Research. "We recognized Invoca for its sophisticated blend of AI technologies that capture insights from customer phone calls and digital journeys and integrate it with revenue data from CRM and contact center solutions to drive revenue growth across business sectors."

"B2C marketing and sales teams are woefully disconnected. These broken connections cause a lack of visibility into the full buying journey that reduces revenue and creates bad experiences for customers," said Peter Isaacson, CMO of Invoca. "This report recognizes the importance of connecting marketing investments directly to revenue, having a complete understanding of the buying journey, and Invoca's ability to unify marketing and sales teams to drive revenue growth."

Invoca's recognition in the Opus Research 2024 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview comes hot on the heels of Invoca winning the CX Today Award for 'Best Conversational Intelligence Solution' of 2024 . The award recognized Invoca's strength in empowering revenue teams across marketing, contact center sales, and customer experience to enhance buying experiences, increase high-value leads, and boost revenue. Invoca also announced significant advancements in its AI capabilities in late 2023.

Invoca was previously named a Leader in Opus Research's 2021 and 2022 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview reports and recognized for its conversation intelligence data capabilities that enable marketing, sales, and eCommerce revenue teams to uncover and apply an unprecedented level of customer insights from customer conversations to drive better business results.

Click here to view the full Opus Research 2024 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report.

About Invoca

Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

