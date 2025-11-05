Invoca Launches the First AI Messaging Agent Powered by the Full Buyer Journey to Turn Conversations Into Customers

AI Messaging Agent is a new two-way SMS engagement channel that helps qualify leads and grow revenue.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution , today announced the launch of its AI Messaging Agent – the first two-way SMS solution that helps brands capture revenue by engaging buyers instantly, qualifying leads and increasing conversions. The AI Messaging Agent meets buyers where they are, from a brand's digital ads, website, or IVR, and provides expert support for their questions 24/7. The product expands the company's AI capabilities from delivering conversation insights to powering revenue-driving AI agents that convert conversations into sales and appointments.

Every day, brands lose millions in revenue and wasted marketing spend when high-intent buyers are unable to get the answers and assistance they need to convert. Up to 85% of online transactions are abandoned, and nearly 40% of inbound calls never reach a person. Those missed moments create a double loss for brands: wasted marketing dollars spent on unfulfilled demand, and potential customers lost to competitors.

Invoca's AI Messaging Agent enables businesses to engage and convert leads via SMS 24/7 without human assistance. The AI comes pre-trained on the brand's highest converting customer conversations, so it performs on day one like their best sales agent. Every SMS, digital, and phone interaction is tied back to the original marketing campaign, providing closed-loop attribution that proves ROI across campaigns, ads, and keywords – something no other messaging solution delivers.

"In the age of AI, consumers expect every brand to deliver instant, intelligent answers at any point in the buying journey, much like they experience with popular AI platforms like ChatGPT," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "With Invoca's AI Messaging Agent, brands can deliver that same level of conversational sophistication and immediacy to their consumers on SMS, grounded in first-party data and complete with detailed data to measure revenue and drive profitable growth."

The Only AI Messaging Solution Built to Drive Revenue

Most SMS tools are designed for marketing engagement, not revenue generation. They send one-way promotional blasts, operate in silos disconnected from buyer journey data, and provide no visibility into which messages actually drive conversions.

Invoca's AI Messaging Agent is fundamentally different in three ways:

Pre-trained on the highest-converting conversations. The AI agent learns from actual customer call transcripts, automatically capturing brand voice, common objections, and what drives buyers to convert. For example, Invoca extracts the most frequent question-and-answer pairs from past human-to-human conversations to guide the AI agent in future SMS exchanges. As a result, the AI agent is conversation-ready from day one, speaking authentically in a brand's voice without months of configuration or trial and error.

Powered by digital journey context. The AI agent knows which ad the buyer clicked, which products they've researched on the website, and where they are in the buying journey. Using this context, the AI agent delivers personalized responses that feel natural and move the conversation forward, rather than providing generic answers.

Connected to closed-loop attribution. Invoca is the only AI messaging solution that ties every text exchange, callback, and appointment scheduled to the originating campaign, ad, and keyword. This gives marketing, ecommerce, and contact center leaders complete visibility into what drives revenue, enabling them to optimize campaigns based on actual conversion outcomes, not just engagement metrics.

The result: businesses recover high-intent buyers who would otherwise drop off while automating engagement that converts more leads.

Availability

The Invoca AI Messaging Agent is available in beta now, with general availability expected in February 2026.

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic — connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

