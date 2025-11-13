Invoca Leverages Databricks to Power AI Messaging Innovation

Invoca's new AI Messaging Agent, powered by Databricks, unifies first-party journey and intent data to power secure, two-way customer conversations that drive revenue via SMS.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution , today announced details on how its newly launched AI Messaging Agent was developed using Databricks to accelerate speed, scalability and performance.

Invoca's AI Messaging Agent – the first buyer journey-powered SMS AI agent – unifies and activates first-party journey and intent data to instantly engage buyers via SMS, answer questions, qualify leads, and convert missed calls or abandoned forms into revenue. Pre-trained on each brand's highest converting customer conversations, it delivers enterprise-grade, on-brand conversations that drive measurable ROI.

By leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Invoca can deliver higher-performing, enterprise-grade AI models built uniquely for each brand, and trained exclusively on their own conversation and journey data. The technology enables Invoca's AI Messaging Agent to operate securely at scale, with unified data governance and built-in privacy – capabilities essential for enterprise brands that rely on trustworthy first-party data.

"Databricks helps leading brands unlock the full power of their enterprise data," said Teresa Dietrich, Chief Technology Officer of Invoca. "By using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Invoca can deliver secure, scalable, and high-performing AI solutions. We're enabling brands to activate their data responsibly and connect every buyer interaction to revenue."

Key benefits include:

Real-time data activation to personalize every buyer interaction and drive conversions.

to personalize every buyer interaction and drive conversions. Unified data governance to ensure secure, compliant AI performance at scale.

to ensure secure, compliant AI performance at scale. Faster AI training and deployment to deliver measurable ROI from first-party data.

"We're excited to see companies like Invoca using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to accelerate the next generation of AI-driven customer experiences," said Dan Morris, Global Head of Marketing Solutions GTM of Databricks. "By unifying and activating first-party data on Databricks, Invoca is able to build and scale trustworthy AI solutions that deliver personalized interactions and measurable business outcomes for enterprise brands."

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic — connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

