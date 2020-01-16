Invoca Named Overall Leader in G2 Enterprise Grid Report for Inbound Call Tracking for 5th Straight Quarter

In addition to being named the Overall Leader in enterprise call tracking, Invoca also topped the Enterprise Relationship Index — which is determined by ease of doing business with a company, quality of support, and the likelihood that users will recommend to others — and is the Momentum Leader in the report, determined by a combination of social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company's momentum.

Invoca also has the largest Market Presence and received the highest Satisfaction score among inbound call tracking products. On G2 , 96% of users rate Invoca 4 or 5 stars, 97% of users believe the company is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Invoca at a rate of 90%.

"One of our core values at Invoca is to light our customers' way to success," said Nancy Steele, Senior Director, Customer Experience. "Everything we do is driven primarily by the success of our customers, and we accomplish this through the right mix of focused listening, guidance, and state of the art technology to help them get the highest value from our partnership. The results of the latest G2 report reinforces and validates our continued commitment to our customers."

In a G2 review, Jonathan Pogact, VP of marketing at Drips, said, "Invoca provides companies with best-in-class tools and insights so they can make data-based decisions to save money and scale." And Trisha Finney, principal marketing consultant at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, said, "...Implementation was a breeze. The Invoca staff is incredibly supportive and always willing to find solutions to our unique business needs."

The G2 Grid report represents the democratic voice of real software users. G2 rates products from the inbound call tracking category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. "Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Technology buyers can use the Grid to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences. For vendors, media, investors, and analysts, the Grid provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

To learn more, download the G2 Enterprise Grid Report for Inbound Call Tracking .

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered call tracking and conversational analytics company that brings the depth of marketing analytics traditionally limited to digital consumer interactions to the world of human-to-human selling. With Invoca, marketers can use real-time call and conversational analytics to maximize the return of their paid media campaigns in Google and Facebook, and improve the buying experience by enriching customer profiles in Salesforce and Adobe Experience Cloud. With Fortune 500 customers and deep partnerships with the technologies marketers use every day, Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

