Invoca Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

"We're honored to be recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces this year," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Our company is committed to creating a culture that is not only grounded in continuous learning, teamwork, and customer success, but is fair, equitable, and welcoming for everyone. Through employee-led initiatives, ranging from volunteering in the local community to playing in the company band, everyone at Invoca views strengthening our company culture and creating a more diverse working environment as key ingredients to our future success."

This award comes on the back of significant company growth and groundbreaking AI innovation. With over 500 percent enterprise revenue growth over the past three years, Invoca continues to serve innovative digital marketers at Fortune 500 companies like Frontier Communications, Microsoft Store, and SunTrust Banks. Last year, Invoca launched Signal AI, which is a voice analytics solution enabling marketers to uncover previously inaccessible insights from billions of phone conversations with customers. This cutting edge AI technology was one of six marketing, sales and CRM companies recognized globally on the CB Insights AI 100 list. Invoca also expanded key partnerships with Adobe, Facebook, Google and Salesforce, making it simple for marketers to connect phone calls to the digital customer journey.

Invoca, which has offices in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, and Denver, is currently hiring for open positions across sales, engineering, marketing, and customer success. To learn more and to apply, visit Invoca's career page.

Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work awards is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies.

About Invoca

Invoca helps the modern marketer optimize for the most important step in the customer journey: the phone call. With Invoca's call intelligence platform, marketers can get granular campaign attribution to understand why customers are calling, gain real-time intelligence about who's calling and analyze what's being said in conversations. Marketers can put this data to work directly in the platform by automating the ideal customer experience before, during and after each call. With an ecosystem of over 30 technology partners, marketers can inject call intelligence into their existing technology stack, giving them the ability to orchestrate a true omnichannel customer journey. Invoca is backed by Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, Accel Partners, Upfront Ventures, Rincon Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Stepstone.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invoca-named-to-inc-magazines-best-workplaces-2018-300653697.html

SOURCE Invoca

Related Links

http://www.invoca.com

