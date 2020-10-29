Invoca Reveals Invoca Summit 2020 Award Winners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced nine customer and partner award winners at its sixth annual Invoca Summit conference last week. This year's conference was the company's first virtual event, and it saw record-breaking registration of nearly 1,600 customers, prospects, and partners as it hosted 52 speakers in 22 sessions across three days. Each year at Invoca Summit, the company awards its customers and partners to recognize their success in seven different categories.

"At Invoca, the success of our customers and partners is core to our company's mission," said Gregg Johnson, CEO at Invoca. "The winners of the Invoca Summit Awards demonstrate what the most innovative teams can accomplish with Invoca technology, and are strategic thought partners that guide our future innovations."

This year's Invoca Summit Award Winners are:

Rookie of the Year: Windstream

The Rookie of the Year is a customer who has been using Invoca for less than a year and has seen a swift and meaningful impact within months of going live.

"Over the past year we have transformed inside sales into a performance-based environment and Invoca's technology supports that business characteristic," said Lorenzo Clark, national sales vice president at Windstream. "Not only has our partnership produced a strong ROI, but winning Rookie of the Year feeds our competitive nature. We're healthy, hungry, and prepared to go to the next level."

Visionary of the Year: AutoNation

The Visionary of the Year makes the most of their investment by fully leveraging the technology in new and innovative ways to provide the maximum ROI.

"This award validates the hard work of our AutoNation teams towards advancing our digital capabilities and innovating our customer experience," said Anand Rao, SVP digital business at AutoNation. "The collaboration with Invoca is allowing us to gather and analyze data we did not have access to in the past which will help us maximize our marketing efforts and find better ways to serve our customers."

Influencer of the Year: VITAS Healthcare

The Influencer of the Year is a strong advocate for Invoca who speaks publicly about their expertise and the innovative ways they are using the software to get the most value.

"Our marketing department's mission is to educate patients, their family members, our healthcare partners, and referral sources about compassionate hospice care, with a goal of reinforcing reasons to choose VITAS as their provider," says Drew Landmeier, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for VITAS. "With the insights we have gained from Invoca analytics, we feel confident that we understand what our audience is asking about and looking for when they are choosing a trusted end-of-life care provider."

Performance Marketer of the Year: CTA Media

The Performance Marketer of the Year demonstrates excellence in Partnership and Business Development. They consistently provide growth opportunities and value to their brand partners.

CTA Media specializes in direct response media on TV and radio and is a leader in the pay-per-call space. CTA was named Performance Marketer of the Year for driving exceptional increases in call volume and conversion rates for its clients by using Invoca to optimize its client's campaigns to focus on the best performing media channels.

CTA Media also joined the "Driving a Culture of Belonging in Performance Marketing" panel at Invoca Summit, which can be viewed on-demand here .

AI Innovator of the Year: Flagstar Bank

The AI Innovator of the Year makes pivotal changes in its marketing and sales strategy using insights uncovered with Invoca's AI tools.

Flagstar earned this award through its innovative use of Invoca's Signal Discovery conversation analytics to drive growth and innovation across all of their business units. Using Invoca, Flagstar was able to accurately attribute over $2.1 billion in loan applications and $557 million in converted loans. Flagstar Bank's Invoca Summit breakout session is available on-demand.

Integration Champion of the Year: RealTruck

The Integration Champion of the Year award recognizes the customer who has successfully, and with proven results, demonstrated business transformation with an Invoca integration.

RealTruck earned this award for getting up and running early this year with seven technology integrations including Kenshoo, Five9, Google Ads, Bing Ads, Facebook Ads, FullStory, and Google Analytics, while planning additional integrations for later this year.

Partner Collaboration Award: Rise Interactive

The Partner Collaboration Award is given to the technology or agency partner that consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting opportunities through collaboration on events, webinars, and other promotional activities to drive visibility, awareness, and ultimately, business.

"At Rise, we are committed to driving the best results for our clients, and connecting call intelligence data to digital marketing campaigns is a key part of that," said Natalie Scherer, VP, Marketing, Rise Interactive. "Through partnering with Invoca, we've been able to spend our clients' budgets in smarter ways by understanding which types of customers convert best on the phone, and investing more to find those individuals." View Rise Interactive's breakout session, "Getting a Holistic View of Digital Media Data to Drive the Ultimate Client Performance," on-demand

Partner Innovation Award: Google

The Partner Innovation Award is given to the technology or agency partner who consistently delivers the most creative use cases or integration ideas, helping to bring cutting-edge solutions to market and driving the next generation of tools for the industry.

Google earned the Partner Innovation Award as it emerged as a lead partner for Invoca in both collaboration and innovation. The value of combining Invoca data with Google products has proved out over and over again the importance of conversational data and how it drives digital advertising strategies. Google also continuously seeks to improve and support mutual customers through product updates and enablement.

Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Tealium

A partner or agency that has introduced a new and exciting integration that is turnkey, brings a lot of value, and enables joint customers to use Invoca data in innovative ways.

Tealium was named the Breakthrough Partner of the Year for its many compelling use cases around data activation and their Universal Hub. Tealium stands out because of its ability to tap into their wealth of data in real time as calls are taking place to inform call center agents and allow for sophisticated call routing options that greatly improve the customer experience.

