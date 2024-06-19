INVT E-mobility Showcases Latest Innovations on EV Charging & Powertrain Solutions at Power2Drive 2024

SHENZHEN, China, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("INVT E-mobility"), a pioneer in the electric vehicle technology sector, showcases its comprehensive full-scenario EV charging solutions and latest powertrain solutions at booth C6.434 during Power2Drive Europe 2024 in Munich, Germany from 19th- 21st, June 2024.

Full-Scenario EV Charging Solutions Ranging 7kW- 720kW

At the event, INVT E-mobility demonstrates a wide range of EV charging solutions ranging from 7kW to 720kW, including its latest AC home & commercial chargers (7~22kW) and DC commercial chargers (60-720kW), as well as showcasing the debut of its latest liquid cooling EV charging system, EVC16 DC High Power.

The EVC16 DC High Power, with a power range from 480kW to 720kW, is designed for large-scale commercial scenarios. It offers ultra-fast, highly efficient, and reliable solutions and boasts a maximum charging power of up to 600kW with a single liquid cooling cable, providing multiple operational modes. The system is highly efficient and reliable thanks to its advanced technology, such as three-phase PFC circuit topology, digital current sharing technology, module sleep technology, and "wheel drive" technology. It guarantees a trouble-free operation with intelligent monitoring systems and protections. The system also features a modular design that enables power module expansions (60kW/module with nuclear safety level) from 8 to 12 pcs.

Latest Powertrain Innovations for Commercial EV Market

As one of the top powertrain suppliers in China, INVT E-mobility also unveils its latest EV motor controller, IFL 550 series and GVD570 series, at Power2Drive Europe 2024. Designed for the commercial EV market, the IFL 550 series provides an 800V dual-MCU solution, which meets the motor control needs for electric heavy trucks. The GVD570 series is the latest 3-in-1 product, integrating a 6.6 kW OBC charging module, a DCDC converter, and a PDU module (optional).

About INVT E-mobility

Established in 2014, INVT E-mobility, a subsidiary of Shenzhen INVT Electric Co., Ltd. (SZ002334), is a nationally recognized high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research, development, production, and sales of EV motor controllers, on-board power systems, EV chargers, and EV charging solutions for eco-friendly and sustainable transportation. Dedicated to being a global leader and esteemed provider of e-mobility solutions, INVT E-mobility consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation, delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443371/INVT_E_mobility_in_P2D.jpg