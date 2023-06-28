inwi extends partnership with Subex for AI-based Fraud Management and Business Assurance on HyperSense

BENGALURU, India , June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a telecom analytics solution provider, has been awarded a five-year contract with inwi, a major telecom operator in Morocco, to transform their existing Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (RAFM) system to HyperSense Business Assurance and Fraud Management, including Managed Services support.

inwi aims to lead in innovation, customer experience, and digitization of services. In 2019, inwi achieved a noteworthy milestone by becoming the first telecom operator in Africa to launch a 100% digital brand 'win by inwi'. To meet new demands and ensure customer satisfaction, the company was searching for a solution that could be scaled to accommodate new services and business lines while minimizing potential risks. Based on the success of their longstanding partnership with Subex spanning over a decade, inwi was confident in HyperSense's AI/ML capabilities to augment their existing rule-based approach. This integration would provide robust protection against new types of telecom risks and enable inwi to achieve greater growth and profitability.

Through the deployment of the HyperSense platform, inwi will benefit from a more advanced and sophisticated system that has greater automation and best-in-class AI/ML capabilities. These capabilities will enable inwi to identify and prevent revenue leakages and fraud more efficiently.

The upgrade to Business Assurance and Fraud Management on HyperSense will bring several business benefits for inwi, including:

Boost business agility and innovation to create new use cases in an autonomous manner, using HyperSense's DIY capabilities.

Maximize cost-efficiency and improve financial performance with optimized OPEX and CAPEX budget, reduced footprint, and best-in-class TCO through rolling upgrades.

Accelerate time-to-revenue and gain competitive advantage with an agile deployment approach allowing for quick benefit realization and faster market penetration.

Leverage AI to amplify risk detection and enable faster mean time to detect and resolve false positives.

Future proof against next-gen telecom risks with advent of services in 5G, digital services and complex partner ecosystems.

Make quick data-driven decisions with advanced visualization and dashboarding capabilities

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with inwi, one of the fastest-growing digital services providers in Morocco. We are very excited to support them consolidate their position as a leader in innovation and customer experience with our HyperSense Business Assurance and Fraud Management solution. This solution will give inwi access to advanced AI/ML technology that can help them detect and prevent revenue leaks and fraud more effectively. With this upgrade, inwi will be better equipped to meet customer demands, provide an excellent customer experience, and improve their financial performance. This partnership demonstrates our expertise, competence, and strong customer relationships, and we are eager to collaborate with inwi to address their challenges and support their growth." - Shankar Roddam, Chief Operating Officer, Subex.

"inwi is committed to providing the best-in-class customer experience while protecting our revenues and combating fraud. We have been working with Subex for more than a decade and have witnessed their commitment to delivering quality services. We are now looking forward to unlock the full potential of HyperSense, and leveraging it to achieve our growth objectives," said Mr. Mohammed Temsamani, Head of Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, inwi.

About Subex

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.

Founded in 1994, Subex helps its customers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on risk mitigation, security, predictability, and intelligence, Subex helps businesses embrace disruptive changes and succeed with confidence in creating a secure digital world for their customers.

Through HyperSense AI, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. The solution allows users without coding knowledge to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organization, all on a no-code platform.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

