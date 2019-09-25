inwi Launches Mobile Money Service 'inwi money' Powered by Comviva's Mobiquity® Money Platform

Customers can access the service using any type of mobile phone through 'inwi money' mobile application or USSD menu. The service is available in French and Arabic languages. It facilitates multiple levels of registrations ranging from self-registration to agents supported registration.

'inwi money' customers can send money to other 'inwi money' customers instantly anytime anywhere. The service also allows customers to request money from other 'inwi money' customers. Customers can also recharge their own or other people's mobile subscription using the app. Moreover, the contract customers can pay their mobile subscription bill from comfort of their home or office. The operator will also allow merchants to collect payments using 'inwi money'. To pay merchant customers need to enter merchant's mobile number or scan a QR Code.

Nicolas Levi, CEO of 'inwi money' said, "We are delighted to offer 'inwi money' service which is powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Money platform. As it did in various countries, mobile money service aimed at simplifying and enhancing lives of millions of Moroccans by providing them easy, fast and more convenient digital financial services."

"By digitizing money transfers and payments we participate to accelerate financial inclusion and to contribute towards the economic development of the country," said Ghassane El Machrafi, Chairman of 'inwi money'.

Ramy Moselhy, Vice President and Head of MENA region at Comviva, said, "Mobile phones today are not just communication devices; they have become a holistic channel for digital lifestyle. Comviva is making this reality through its mobiquity® Money platform that enables service providers to provide digital financial services to consumers through mobile phones. In Morocco, we are carrying forward this revolution with inwi through its mobile money service that delivers a seamless and secure financial service on mobile, meeting needs of consumers across segments."

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@mahindracomviva.com

SOURCE Comviva