InXpress are crowned Global Franchise Champions

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a franchise which operates in all four corners of the world, InXpress pride themselves on leading the way for their franchise partners to run a successful business. So, as the Global Franchise Award winners are announced today, we're really pleased to say our words and our actions are in alignment!

Not only have we won the Global Franchise White Collar franchise category, we have also been crowned Global Franchise Champion 2021! "Being up against so many exceptional franchise brands we are both proud, and humbled, to have won the Global Franchise Champion award, as well as White Collar Franchise," says Melanie Spencer, Global Head of Marketing for InXpress.

The Global Franchise Awards involves brands from around the world, vying for international recognition. They are judged by a panel of Franchise Associations from around the world, including Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchise Association, and Robert Cresati, Chair and CEO of the International Franchise Association in America.

Speaking about the judging process, James Fell, editor of Global Franchise Magazine explains, "The Global Franchise Awards 2021 was the first year that this initiative had to take into consideration the effects of COVID-19 on the global business community. Reading through applications, it was astonishing to see the support, ingenuity and innovation franchisors provided to their franchise networks over the last year."

Talking about this year's wins, Mark Taylor, Global CEO says, "The combined effort of our 380+ franchisees to make sure InXpress shone during a challenging year, in support of customers needing to quickly pivot online or sell direct to consumers for the first time, shows how unity within a brand can be a powerful example. These awards have been achieved by everyone within the InXpress Global network. It was a real team effort, and I am proud to have led InXpress, through the challenges of 2020."

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the transportation and logistics industry with a network of almost 400 franchisees across 14 different countries, provides SMEs with unrivalled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the company's size and its global connection to more than 50 trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and freight. InXpress began franchising in 1999. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the recurring revenue potential, visit www.inxpress.com.

