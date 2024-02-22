iokoo: The Revolutionary Alliance of AI and Human Expertise in Computer Troubleshooting

News provided by

iokoo

22 Feb, 2024, 05:54 ET

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iokoo, an innovator in the field of computer troubleshooting, announces today the launch of its unique solution combining generative artificial intelligence and human expertise. This cutting-edge technology is specifically designed to meet the needs of micro-businesses, retailers, professionals, and freelancers 24/7.

As a journalist, we can provide you with a complimentary standard user account with unlimited access, allowing you to test and evaluate the power of our service. Contact us at [email protected]!

"Our mission at iokoo is to provide quick, efficient, and personalized computer assistance," says Gwennhaël AUDRAN, iokoo brand director. "We have developed a platform where generative AI works in harmony with our expert technicians to offer an unparalleled computer troubleshooting service."

iokoo stands out for its ability to contextualize computer problems and offer tailor-made solutions. Customers can easily interact with the AI for immediate assistance or choose to switch to a human technician for more complex cases.

With competitive rates and flexible subscriptions, iokoo makes computer expertise accessible to all. Annual or monthly subscriptions provide unlimited AI technical support, available 7 days a week during office hours, with a technician located in France ready to intervene within 15 minutes of creating an incident ticket.

" At iokoo, we understand the importance of reliable and appealing computer troubleshooting for small businesses. Our goal is to minimize disruptions and maximize productivity," adds Gwennhaël AUDRAN, iokoo brand director.

For more information about iokoo and its services, visit iokoo.co. Don't forget to request your account with unlimited access at [email protected] !

About iokoo

iokoo, a subsidiary of NowBrains Group, is a global pioneer in providing computer troubleshooting solutions integrating AI and human expertise. Dedicated to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, iokoo aims to simplify IT management with innovative and accessible solutions.

Press Contact

Vincent Pons – Marketing Director of NowBrains Group
Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345376/iokoo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE iokoo

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.