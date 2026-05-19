ION closes the gap between trading and pipeline execution across North American gas markets

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Commodities today announced new connectivity with NatGasHub.com that brings natural gas pipeline nominations and scheduling directly into its trading and risk management platforms. Firms can now execute these activities without leaving the trading environment.

North American gas markets are increasingly volatile, with pipeline constraints and rapid shifts in supply and demand. Delays between trading decisions and physical execution introduce imbalance exposure, delivery risk, and missed market opportunities—where even small mismatches or timing gaps can have a material financial impact. Yet pipeline scheduling remains fragmented, often managed through spreadsheets, manual inputs, and external portals outside core trading systems.

ION integrates NatGasHub.com connectivity directly into the trading workflow, including automated updates of pipeline tariffs and scheduling data, giving firms access to 300+ North American pipelines across the United States and Canada from within their trading system. Firms can execute nominations and manage pipeline schedules directly from trading positions, with confirmation updates and scheduled quantities reflected automatically in their portfolio view. Exceptions highlight mismatches between traded and confirmed volumes, enabling teams to respond to market and pipeline changes through intraday adjustments.

By reducing reliance on manual re-entry and disconnected tools, organizations can operate with more synchronized trading and physical positions, improving responsiveness to intraday changes. This closes the gap between trading and execution—reducing margin leakage, improving exposure accuracy, and enabling faster, more confident decisions in volatile markets.

The capability is available across Openlink and Allegro, ION's commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions, allowing firms to manage high-volume, multi-pipeline operations without bespoke integrations, while maintaining full traceability across the nomination lifecycle.

"Most gas professionals still have to perform multiple manual entries of nominations—first into spreadsheets, then into multiple pipeline portals, and finally into CTRM systems. Each pipeline uses non-uniform gas data formats, while data remains siloed," said Jay Bhatty, CEO & Founder, NatGasHub.com. "With NatGasHub integrated into ION, firms eliminate this triple entry, standardize pipeline data into a single format, and make it available in real time to the teams that need it."

"As gas markets continue to move toward more continuous execution, aligning trading decisions with physical workflows is becoming a prerequisite for effective market participation," said David Gross, SVP Product Management at ION Commodities.

Early adopters are already experiencing unfair advantages from improved execution alignment, where timing differences directly impact trading outcomes.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Commodities

ION Commodities provides trading and risk management solutions for energy and commodity markets, supporting organizations across oil, gas, power, renewables, metals, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.

About NatGasHub.com

NatGasHub.com provides a multi-pipeline dashboard with seamless connectivity to 300+ natural gas pipelines. NatGasHub.com is the official electronic data interchange (EDI) services provider for the Inter-Continental Exchange (ICE™). The platform is purpose-built for the North American natural gas industry, enabling connectivity between gas shippers and gas pipelines. For more information, visit natgashub.com

SOURCE ION