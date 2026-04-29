ION launches XTP for Event Contracts

Wedbush Securities and ION respond to client demand, partnering to support event contracts

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces the launch of XTP for Event Contracts. This latest innovation – a fully automated, real-time solution – streamlines contract creation, native event resolution, and settlement for event-based contracts, making ION an industry pioneer in the space.

XTP, trusted by leading Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) for exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) and cleared over-the-counter (OTC) workflows, has expanded to prediction markets. XTP now enables FCMs to process event contracts 24x7, delivering automation, through a resilient, modern and scalable solution.

XTP connects seamlessly to multiple markets, offers pre-configured event products, and standard reconciliations. The platform drives real-time account and contract creation, weekend and holiday trading, instantaneous balance updates, and immediate settlement without delay, helping brokers capitalize on this new market segment.

Wedbush Securities, a leading financial services firm, and wholesale provider of prediction market services to introducing brokers and market makers, selected ION to support event contracts on benchmarks, economic indicators, politics, and sports.

Wedbush chose XTP for Event Contracts due to its rapid deployment capabilities, unique functionality and processing capacity to support the significant operational demands faced by FCMs entering prediction markets.

ION and Wedbush partnered to deploy XTP for event contracts in under six weeks for their initial launch in December 2025, and have continued their partnership to launch with additional prediction markets ahead of the Super Bowl and March Madness events.

Wedbush was among the first FCMs ready on day one to clear these products and provide clients with immediate exchange connectivity. This milestone underscores ION's ability to keep FCMs ahead of the curve – delivering mission-critical solutions at the pace the market demands. It also highlights Wedbush's strength in rapidly delivering high-quality clearing and connectivity services to meet evolving client needs.

Rodrigo Parrode, Wedbush COO, said, "At Wedbush, we are focused on leading the next wave of market innovation. In response to client demand and our commitment to supporting their evolving needs, we partnered with ION Group to launch XTP for Event Contracts in under six weeks. This accelerated timeline reflects our ability to combine modern, scalable infrastructure with disciplined execution to deliver new products to market quickly, securely, and with institutional-grade reliability."

Samuel Shorthouse, Head of Client Engagement, Cleared Derivatives, ION, said, "ION is proud to launch XTP for Event Contracts, an advanced solution designed to help firms realize the opportunities in this new market segment. As the industry pioneer for event contracts, we are also excited to partner with Wedbush Securities as they break new ground, bridging the gap between growing retail demand and the security and efficiency of institutional derivatives markets. This launch reflects ION's commitment to innovation and our position as a leader in delivering solutions that drive the future of derivatives."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION