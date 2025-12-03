ION expands ETF RFQ functionality through integration with Tradeweb

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ION , a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that its Fidessa trading platform now supports Request for Quote (RFQ) functionality, including an integration with the Tradeweb electronic trading platform, for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). This collaboration enables mutual customers of Tradeweb and ION to access Tradeweb's ETF RFQ workflow within their existing Fidessa environment.

Tradeweb operates a global electronic trading network of over 3,000 clients, including the world's largest banks, asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, wealth managers, corporate treasurers and retail clients. This integration enhances the trading experience for equities firms by creating a more seamless and automated workflow between Fidessa and Tradeweb.

Through this integration, users of both Tradeweb and Fidessa can benefit from competitive pricing and workflow efficiencies supported by Tradeweb's automated RFQ functionality and straight-through processing tools. This enhanced automation streamlines the entire trade lifecycle – from execution to settlement – reducing manual intervention and improving operational efficiency for institutional investors.

By connecting Tradeweb's ETF RFQ capabilities with Fidessa's platform, customers gain access to a wider pool of global liquidity providers in a more streamlined way. This integration provides several key benefits, such as:

Increased automation and efficiency : Tradeweb customers can now manage their ETF RFQs directly on their Fidessa trading screen, streamlining processes and minimizing trade errors. They can also automate their ETF RFQ flow by setting parameters for quote requests, provider selection, and price acceptance.

: Tradeweb customers can now manage their ETF RFQs directly on their Fidessa trading screen, streamlining processes and minimizing trade errors. They can also automate their ETF RFQ flow by setting parameters for quote requests, provider selection, and price acceptance. Modernized workflow: Integration with Tradeweb's functionality provides more transparency and better trade execution insights, streamlining the process for liquidity access.

Integration with Tradeweb's functionality provides more transparency and better trade execution insights, streamlining the process for liquidity access. Heightened risk management and compliance: Firms executing trades on behalf of clients have regulatory obligations to achieve the best possible execution. Fidessa's support for Tradeweb ETF RFQs strengthens compliance by offering a transparent and auditable trail of quote requests and pricing.

Adam Gould, Global Head of Equities at Tradeweb, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with ION to deliver a more automated, optimized solution for ETF trading. This integration gives customers efficient access to Tradeweb's advanced RFQ functionality, competitive pricing and deep pool of liquidity providers in a seamless and streamlined way. By leveraging Tradeweb's ETF RFQ functionality, ION clients will unlock greater transparency, richer data insights and enhanced best-execution in their ETF trading strategies."

Robert Cioffi, Global Head of Equities Product Management at ION, said: "ION is proud to support innovations like Tradeweb's RFQ functionality to help our mutual customers provide exceptional services to their clients. This partnership advances the automation of ETF RFQ flow, making it easier than ever for Fidessa users to tap into diverse liquidity sources and achieve superior execution outcomes."

About ION

ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.4 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future events or performance and future events, our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if future events, our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of events, results or developments in future periods.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

