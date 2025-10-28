ION to offer seamless access to London Stock Exchange's Private Securities Market for private market trading

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that its Fidessa platform will support auction events on the London Stock Exchange's Private Securities Market.

Operating under the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) framework, the new secondary market will provide private companies and their shareholders with access to intermittent liquidity auctions leveraging the London Stock Exchange's public markets infrastructure. The Private Securities Market also makes it easier to invest in high-growth firms that are not otherwise publicly traded. Transactions on the platform will be exempt from stamp duty, reducing costs and simplifying the trading process.

ION has released a range of updates to its Ticker Plant market data system and Fidessa trading platform to support the launch of the Private Securities Market. This ensures that all ION customers who wish to use this new facility will have seamless access to the functionality from launch. ION's Ticker Plant system delivers secure, reliable, real-time market data for over 275 exchanges worldwide.

Tom Simmons, Director, Private Markets Development, London Stock Exchange plc, said: "We are delighted to be extending the range of London Stock Exchange markets available through Fidessa to now include the Private Securities Market. Fidessa customers who are Registered Auction Agents with the Exchange will be able to access private company auctions through the Fidessa trading platform, broadening the range of investors participating in the market and the options available for private companies to evolve their shareholder base."

Robert Cioffi, Global Head of Equities Product Management, ION, said: "Fidessa has been a trusted platform for trading on the London Stock Exchange for over 35 years, and ION is proud to now include the Private Securities Market in its offering. ION's customers will have seamless access to this groundbreaking service. This launch demonstrates ION's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the UK capital markets and its commitment to leading the future of global equities trading."

