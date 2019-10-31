iOne Digital Presents "The Creative Class 2019" To Celebrate America's Next Generation Of Creatives And Thought Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iOne Digital (an Urban One Inc. company), the nation's leading digital media company that creates and distributes premium content for Urban Enthusiasts, presents its first branded franchise across eight platforms called The Creative Class 2019. The Creative Class 2019, which amplifies the voices inspiring significant shifts in culture officially launched last week, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and a well-attended launch event in Atlanta, GA, Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Sponsored by AT&T's Dream in BLACK, this year's The Creative Class is dedicated to profiling creatives and cultural influencers who use their unique talents to move culture. The series focuses on disruptive game-changers who are bold, unapologetic and have a commanding presence that separates them from their peers.

Each iOne Digital brand has selected honorees to highlight, providing their audience with insight into the creatives' life experiences, genius ideologies, and perspectives. The 2019 class includes a decorated roster of creators spanning across activism, art, television, film, journalism, digital media, and more.

All eight content platforms have collaboratively listed more than fifty people in their respective fields with varied content emphasis:

Bossip – The culture connects, these creatives make culture pop

– The culture connects, these creatives make culture pop MadameNoire – Women who are writing their own stories

– Women who are writing their own stories HelloBeautiful – Women owning the artistry of beauty

– Women owning the artistry of beauty HipHopWired – These hip-hop architects define the movement

– These hip-hop architects define the movement NewsOne – Creating new lanes for advocacy

– Creating new lanes for advocacy GlobalGrind – The millennials influencing pop culture

– The millennials influencing pop culture Cassius – Millennials who take the leap and lead the culture

– Millennials who take the leap and lead the culture A Space For Creators - Emerging creators who are telling often untold stories

"The Creative Class is broadening the lens of what it means to be a creative to reflect the full spectrum of ingenuity that pours into the culture. Yes, our filmmakers, dancers, and screenwriters are creatives, but also our activists, tech leaders, and entrepreneurs." – Marve Frazier, SVP, Chief Content Officer, iOne Digital

To view the full articles and profiles of all 55 honorees across all of the sites, visit http://ionedigital.com/CreativeClass.

ABOUT iONE DIGITAL

iOne Digital is the number one source for urban content. iOne Digital dynamic portfolio of media brands delivers engaging authentic, socially aware, and entertaining original content for mobile, video, and social media from a fresh perspective. iOne Digital is obsessed with providing innovative, immersive content experiences for both their audience and brand partners.

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company's multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV, is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

