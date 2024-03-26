IONETIX announces appointment of Douglas Boothe to Board of Directors

LANSING, Mich., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IONETIX, a leading cyclotron technology and isotope manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Boothe to its Board of Directors. Mr. Boothe currently serves as CEO at Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals and brings over 30 years of leadership skills and proven business results in pharmaceutical sales, marketing, operations, business development, and regulatory to IONETIX. "Doug's deep pharmaceutical expertise and proven track record aligns well with our growth strategy and will help guide IONETIX at this pivotal time for the company," said Kevin Cameron, Chairman of IONETIX. Boothe noted, "I am excited to join IONETIX at such a dynamic time for both the company and the radiopharmaceutical space broadly. I look forward to helping the team through what promises to be a period of significant growth."

About Mr. Boothe:

Prior to joining Edenbridge, Mr. Boothe served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Akorn, Inc. He was President of the generics division of Impax Laboratories, which developed, manufactured and marketed bioequivalent pharmaceuticals and was acquired by Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC in a reverse merger transaction in May 2018. Earlier roles include Executive Vice President and General Manager of Perrigo Company Plc, with responsibility for the approximately $1 billion U.S. pharmaceuticals business, which included generics and specialty pharmaceutical products. He also served as the CEO of Actavis Inc., the U.S. manufacturing and marketing division of Actavis Group, and held senior positions at Alpharma and Pharmacia Corp. Boothe received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

About IONETIX: IONETIX is a US-based cyclotron and technology company founded in 2009. IONETIX offers turnkey diagnostic radiopharmaceutical services domestically, cyclotron equipment and installation services globally, and is actively developing Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) isotope production and TAT pharmaceutical manufacturing services.

Contact: Pete Burke • [email protected] • 614-623-1383

SOURCE IONETIX