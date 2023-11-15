Ionetix to provide Bayer with Therapeutic Radioisotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionetix Corporation today announced the signing of a supply agreement for the therapeutic radioisotope actinium-225 (Ac-225) with Bayer. Under the terms of the agreement, Ionetix will provide Bayer with high-purity, non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Ac-225.

Ac-225 is an alpha-emitter and when attached to a tumor seeking molecule, can deliver therapeutic doses of radiation directly to tumors, destroying the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue. Precision targeting of cancer using targeted radionuclide therapies (TRT) is a promising new cancer treatment approach. However, the global availability of Ac-225 is limited and currently there are very few production resources. Therefore, there is an immediate need for new sources of Ac-225 supply that can scale effectively to support the development of these new cancer treatments.

"We recognized the emerging demand and made the early investment to develop a commercial-scale production solution for Ac-225 using our expertise in cyclotron accelerator and target technology," said David Eve, VP of Medical Affairs for Ionetix Corporation. Located in Lansing, Michigan, Ionetix has established a new isotope production facility that is dedicated to manufacturing alpha-emitters. The first cyclotron was commissioned at the facility earlier this year and installation of a second cyclotron is planned for 2024. Both cyclotrons will be used to produce alpha-emitters, providing both onsite redundancy and increased capacity to scale output. Distribution of GMP grade, n.c.a. Ac-225 will begin in early 2024.

About IONETIX

Utilizing a proprietary cyclotron technology platform, Ionetix is focused on developing innovative solutions for the production and distribution of radioisotopes used for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Ionetix offers turnkey services for the point-of-care supply of diagnostic positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals N-13 Ammonia and Ga-68. Ionetix is now expanding its services to include the supply of alpha-emitting radioisotopes used in therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals being developed to treat various cancers. Ionetix recently established the first dedicated alpha isotope manufacturing and distribution facility to produce alpha isotopes Actinium-225 and Astatine-211 in Lansing, Michigan. https://www.ionetix.com/

Media Contact: David Eve, [email protected]

SOURCE IONETIX