Ionetix Completes $30 million+ Financing in a Go-Public Transaction

Leading particle accelerator company expanding production capacity to produce medical isotopes and increase R&D capabilities in other verticals

LANSING, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionetix Corporation ("Ionetix"), a leading particle accelerator company focused on the medical, materials testing and nuclear energy space announced today it raised more than $30 million in a private placement offering at $3.00 per share. In addition, the company completed a go-public reverse merger transaction with JDEV Acquisition Corp., which has been renamed Ionetix Corp.

Ionetix's patent-protected superconducting cyclotron technology supports unique particle accelerator solutions with applicability across the medical and industrial arenas. Ionetix is currently generating revenue in the medical isotopes space, across both positron emission tomography ("PET") diagnostics and alpha emitter therapeutics.

"Ionetix is well-positioned at a promising moment for the medical isotope space, as more PET imaging agents are approved and alpha emitter therapeutic clinical trials are launched," said Kevin Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Ionetix. "With this financing and a path toward becoming a publicly traded company, we will continue scaling up production of medical radioisotopes as well as increase our R&D efforts for our particle accelerator platform technology in the nuclear energy, materials testing and other related spaces."

As a result of the reverse merger, the Company is now subject to the public reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends to file a resale registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC to register its outstanding shares and will apply to have its shares approved for quotation on the OTCQB (The Venture Market).

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., as consulted by Intuitive Ventures Partners LLC, served as placement agent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to, among others, our plans, objectives and expectations for our business, operations and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements can include terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "will," "could," "project," "target," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters or actual results.

Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's: intent to register shares of common stock issued in connection with the Merger and the Offering and to seek quotation on an over-the-counter market; plans for the development and scale-up of its medical and industrial isotope capabilities using its proprietary superconducting cyclotron technology; commercialization and expansion of its diagnostic and therapeutic product lines; expectations regarding growth in the radiodiagnostic and radiotherapeutic markets; and intended use of net proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management's belief and assumptions, including current expectations and projections about future events and trends, and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements in this or any other release are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forecasted or assumed. Such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are subject to a number of factors, including, among others: that the Company has incurred losses since inception and its auditor has issued a "going concern" opinion; that we will require additional capital to fund our operations, which may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all; that we operate in a highly competitive market and may be unable to compete effectively; that we rely on a limited supply of key raw materials, including Ra-226, and any disruption in availability or cost could adversely affect our business; that we depend on a limited number of customers for our diagnostic and therapeutic products; that clinical trials pursued by our pharmaceutical company customers are costly, time-consuming, and subject to delay, suspension, or failure; that some of our technologies and products are unproven and may not achieve market acceptance; that our business is subject to extensive regulation by the FDA, the NRC, and other authorities, and failure to obtain or maintain required approvals could delay or prevent commercialization; that we may not be able to successfully scale production of our cyclotrons or adequately control costs; that we may be unable to adequately protect our intellectual property rights; that the short half-life of radioactive isotopes creates unique manufacturing, logistics, and operational risks; that we may incur product liability or indemnification claims; that cybersecurity breaches could compromise our proprietary information; and that tariffs, trade disputes, or other changes in trade policy could disrupt our supply chains.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of all the factors that may cause any forward-looking statements to prove inaccurate or our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and forecasts. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated environment where new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this Release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Additional information concerning the factors above and other factors will be found in the Company's public filings with the SEC, including the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the SEC on April 16, 2026 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings will be available either publicly when filed or upon request.

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SOURCE IONETIX