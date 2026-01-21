Ionic Digital Announces December 2025 Mining and Operations Update

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc . ("Ionic Digital" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for December 2025.

In the month of December, Ionic Digital mined 37.34 Bitcoin ("BTC"), representing a 29% decrease from the month prior. The decline in production was primarily driven by the planned wind-down of mining operations at the Cedarvale facility, in advance of its transition to Nscale, a vertically integrated AI cloud provider, as announced in October.

Following the Company's previously announced 10-year lease agreement with Nscale for its Cedarvale facility, the Company commenced work with its partners on site to de-rack existing miners and reposition related assets. In December, Nscale took possession of the Cedarvale facility, and all mining equipment was transferred out as part of the site's operational handoff. Ionic Digital continues to work closely with Nscale and its partners at the site.

The Company's remaining self-mining operations are now concentrated at its Midland site following the Cedarvale-Nscale transition. As part of this shift, the Company is strategically redeploying its most efficient miners to the Midland site, a move designed to optimize fleet deployment and maximize mining efficiency. The redeployment is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in December. As of December 31, 2025, the Company held 2,719.5 BTC, an increase of 37.1 BTC over the prior month.

Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary1 Metric December 2025 Capacity (MW)2 406.0 BTC Mined3 37.34 Average BTC Mined/Day4 1.20 Daily Average Hash Rate (EH/s)5 2.85 Efficiency (J/THs)6 N/A BTC Sold7 0 Total BTC Holdings8 2,719.5

Mining and Operating Metrics Summary: The key metrics disclosed in the mining and operating metrics summary are unaudited Capacity: Total current capacity available at hosted and directly owned sites as of December 31, 2025 BTC Mined: Gross BTC mined of 37.34 BTC. No hosting fees were paid in BTC for December 2025 Average BTC Mined/Day: Average BTC/Day in prior month was 1.76 Daily Average Hash Rate: The reported Hash Rate is derived from internal performance data. Hash Rate values reflect miner downtime and voluntary curtailment Efficiency: Fleet efficiency not included in December update due to the Cedarvale/Midland mining location transition; reporting to resume in January BTC Sold: 0 Total BTC Holdings: BTC Holdings excludes 1.3 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, an increase of .2 BTC from prior month. The BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,682.4 BTC

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

