Ionic Digital Announces January 2026 Mining and Operations Update

News provided byIonic Digital Inc.
Feb 18, 2026, 08:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc. ("Ionic Digital" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for January 2026.
In January, Ionic Digital mined 34.68 Bitcoin ("BTC"), a decrease of 7.1% compared to the prior month. The decrease in production was primarily driven by lower network block production (-5.1%) and a planned decline in Ionic's hashrate (-8.4%), following fleet consolidation and the planned wind-down of mining operations at the Cedarvale site under the 10-year lease agreement. Ionic remains on track to fulfill its obligations under the lease. These impacts were partially offset by a 7.1% decline in global network hashrate, which eased competitive pressure.
Ionic Digital's share of global hashrate declined 1.4% month-over-month, reflecting that its hashrate contracted modestly more than the network overall during the period. The daily average hashrate was 2.61 EH/s. This figure was supported by increased contribution from Midland (+5.6%), partially offset by lower output at GXD, a hosted site in Oklahoma (–20.3%), due to de-racking and planned discontinuance of operations at the site in February 2026, as well as no contribution from Cedarvale.
Fleet efficiency for the month was 29.7 J/TH, reflecting the continued optimization within a more concentrated operating footprint, with a total of 44,445 active miners utilized during January 2026.
Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in January. As of January 31, 2026, the Company held 2,754.8 BTC, an increase of 35.3 BTC over the prior month.
|
Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary
|
Metric
|
January 2026
|
Capacity (MW)1
|
147.0
|
Efficiency (J/THs)2
|
29.7
|
Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3
|
2.61
|
BTC Mined4
|
34.68
|
Average BTC Mined/Day5
|
1.12
|
BTC Sold
|
0
|
BTC Holdings6
|
2,754.8
|
1. Total current capacity available at hosted and directly owned sites.
|
2. Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period.
|
3. The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime and
|
4. Gross BTC mined of 34.68 BTC. No hosting fees were paid in BTC for January 2026.
|
5. Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 1.2.
|
6. BTC Holdings excludes 0.7 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, a reduction of 1.3 BTC from prior month. The
About Ionic Digital
Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.
SOURCE Ionic Digital Inc.
Share this article