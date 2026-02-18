Ionic Digital Announces January 2026 Mining and Operations Update

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc . ("Ionic Digital" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for January 2026.

In January, Ionic Digital mined 34.68 Bitcoin ("BTC"), a decrease of 7.1% compared to the prior month. The decrease in production was primarily driven by lower network block production (-5.1%) and a planned decline in Ionic's hashrate (-8.4%), following fleet consolidation and the planned wind-down of mining operations at the Cedarvale site under the 10-year lease agreement . Ionic remains on track to fulfill its obligations under the lease. These impacts were partially offset by a 7.1% decline in global network hashrate, which eased competitive pressure.

Ionic Digital's share of global hashrate declined 1.4% month-over-month, reflecting that its hashrate contracted modestly more than the network overall during the period. The daily average hashrate was 2.61 EH/s. This figure was supported by increased contribution from Midland (+5.6%), partially offset by lower output at GXD, a hosted site in Oklahoma (–20.3%), due to de-racking and planned discontinuance of operations at the site in February 2026, as well as no contribution from Cedarvale.

Fleet efficiency for the month was 29.7 J/TH, reflecting the continued optimization within a more concentrated operating footprint, with a total of 44,445 active miners utilized during January 2026.



Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in January. As of January 31, 2026, the Company held 2,754.8 BTC, an increase of 35.3 BTC over the prior month.

Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary Metric January 2026 Capacity (MW)1 147.0 Efficiency (J/THs)2 29.7 Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3 2.61 BTC Mined4 34.68 Average BTC Mined/Day5 1.12 BTC Sold 0 BTC Holdings6 2,754.8 1. Total current capacity available at hosted and directly owned sites. 2. Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period. 3. The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime and

curtailment. 4. Gross BTC mined of 34.68 BTC. No hosting fees were paid in BTC for January 2026. 5. Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 1.2. 6. BTC Holdings excludes 0.7 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, a reduction of 1.3 BTC from prior month. The

BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,719.5 BTC.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

