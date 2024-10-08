Ionic Digital Announces Elizabeth LaPuma As New Board Chair

Outgoing Chair Emmanuel Aidoo will remain with the Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc., a leader in digital infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining ("Ionic" or the "Company"), today announced that Elizabeth LaPuma was appointed as its new board chair during the September meeting of the board of directors. Ms. LaPuma succeeds Emmanuel Aidoo, who has served as chair since the Company's formation in January 2024.

"Liz stepping into the board chair role will help us further our mission to create lower-cost, energy-focused computing solutions that incorporate bitcoin mining, capital efficiency and optimization of power assets to maximize shareholder value," said John Penver, Ionic Digital's CFO and interim CEO. "I would like to acknowledge the contributions of Emmanuel Aidoo as our founding chairperson, bringing his industry knowledge and extensive banking background and enabling Ionic to launch its business as a leading bit-coin mining enterprise. We are grateful that he will continue to provide this expertise to Ionic as a director moving forward."

Ms. LaPuma has served as a director for Ionic Digital since its formation in January 2024. She is also a board member for other businesses within the fintech, artificial intelligence, industrial, healthcare, consumer and real estate sectors.

Prior to these roles, Ms. LaPuma was a Managing Director and Head of Balance Sheet Advisory at UBS.

Ms. LaPuma received her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Finance at the Wharton School, and her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, from the School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is a best-in-class Bitcoin miner and emerging innovator in energy monetization. With facilities across North America, Ionic expects to have the ability to deploy up to 13.7 exahash to the Bitcoin Network. For more information, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X at @IonicDigital.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ionic Digital