Ionic Liquids Markets, 2024: Environmentally Sustainable Solvent, Energy Storage and Separation Processes

This report reviews both global and regional ionic liquids markets for different end-use industries. The report analyzes the current market status and trends and provides growth forecasts for the five-year period of 2019 to 2024. The analysis also discusses R&D issues, including global regulatory scenarios and other commercialization hurdles. Additionally, this comprehensive report examines technology developers/manufacturers of biodegradable stents, their products and technologies and geographical product presence where data are available.



Ionic liquids are a small specialty chemical market that has recently started to receive attention from investors and end users. The industry is expanding slowly but steadily as suppliers struggle to keep pace with the global demand for alternative environmentally-friendly technologies across different applications including energy storage, industrial solvents, and biomass processing.



High manufacturing costs as a result of small-scale batch production are a primary barrier for the penetration of materials in end use applications. High raw material costs are hindering the number of players entering the market. As with other emerging technologies, cost benefits may not be immediately obvious due to the low volume of production. The publisher expects large-scale ionic liquid supply by 2022, along with at least a 70% decline in price. This will be associated with accoladed technology adoption and faster commercialization.



Security of supply and cost are the two major factors affecting the global IL market. Today, there are many suppliers of ionic liquids with production capacity varying from the gram scale to the multi-ton scale. As the demand for ionic liquids has not been established properly in many of its end use application market, suppliers are restricting their full capacity production or producing on a small scale. This has resulted in high production costs, and as a result, many end users do not find ionic liquids to be price competitive.



Though today there are an only limited number of commercial processes available that use ionic liquids, there is clearly a path forward that suggests that ionic liquid technologies are viable if costs can be controlled. The application market is dominated by startups and university spin-offs in partnership with conventional ionic liquid manufacturers. With the recent success commercialization and market adoption stories, ionic liquid technologies are certain to broaden in the coming years.



Supportive government regulations in many regions are anticipated to have a positive impact on the global ionic liquids market, especially for renewable technology applications. Stringent regulations banning certain toxic solvents and processed chemicals in various industry sectors, especially in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe, are primarily propelling market growth. Incentives offered by governments, especially promoting the use of renewable sources, are expected to have a positive impact on global ionic liquids demand for the next five years.



The solvents and catalysts application market will remain the major end-use market for ionic liquids by both value and volume during the forecast period, followed by separation processes, biotechnology, and electrochemical devices. Overall, certain segments in the separation process market are expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the industry.



Advances in renewable energy harvesting have led to a pressing demand for the complementary energy storage technology that boosts opportunities for advanced electrolyte technologies, including ionic liquid-based electrolytes. These electrolytes hold tremendous opportunity in lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) for which the industry will still use organic solvents for quite a while until there are no real alternatives.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Types of Ionic Liquids

Imidazolium Ionic Liquids

Pyridinium Ionic Liquids

Ammonium Ionic Liquids

Phosphonium Ionic Liquids

Pyrrolidinium Ionic Liquids

Piperidinium Ionic Liquids

Generations of Ionic Liquids

Physical and Chemical Properties

Electrical Conductivity

Electrochemical Stability

Physical and Thermal Stability

Color

Hygroscopicity

Solvency

Toxicity

Ionic Liquid Synthesis Methods

Metathesis

Acid Base Neutralization

Industry Structure

Cost of Ionic Liquids

Value Chain Analysis

Corporate R&D and Academic Research

Technology Development (Both Process and Enabling Technologies)

Regulatory Approvals, Standardization and Certifications

Commercialization and End Product Development

Challenges

High Cost of Ionic Liquids

Threat of Substitution from Alternatives

Regulatory Compliance

Pace of Change

Lack of Knowledge

Lack of Material Standardization

Drivers

Favorable Government Policies Toward Green, Ecofriendly and Sustainable Processes

Application Versatility

Rising Funding and Government Incentives

Versatility in Compounding/Designing

Technology and Market Trends

Ionic Liquid-Based Technology Commercialization

BASF

Evonik

Eastman Chemical Co.

Sigma Aldrich

Queens University Ionic Liquids Laboratory (QUILL) and Petronas

Ionic Liquids Laboratory (QUILL) and Petronas Chevron

Air Products

Linde Gas

IoLiTec

Proionic GmbH

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

NoHMs Technologies

Eli Lilly

IFP

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Electrochemical Devices

Electrolytes for Lithium-Ion Batteries (LiB)

Supercapacitors

Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

Biotechnology

Demand Side Analysis for Biomass Pretreatment Processes

Industrial Solvents and Catalysts

Commercialization Initiatives

Plasticizer/Polymer Additive

Ionic Liquids as Lubricants

Separation Processes

Membrane Gas Separation

Liquid-Liquid Extraction

Extractive Distillation

Metal Finishing

Aluminium Electro-Deposition

Electropolishing

Chrome Electro-Plating

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Market Opportunity by Major Regions

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Rest of the World (ROW)

Chapter 6 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Review

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Application

Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Customers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry Between Existing Players

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Acros Organics

Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

Basf Se

Central Glass Co.

Chrysalix Technologies/Impareral Innovation

Covalent Associates Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Honeywell Uop

Ilco Chemicals Gmbh

Institut Franais Du Ptrole (Ifp)

Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg (Iolitec)

Jinkai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Koei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kumidas Sa

Linde Gas Gmbh

Merck Kgaa

Nohms Technologies

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)

Proionic Gmbh

Queen'S University Ionic Liquid Laboratories (Quill)

Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Scionix Ltd.

Solvay Sa

Solvionic Sa

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Synthio Chemicals Llc

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Tci)



