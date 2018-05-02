Ionic Security and Synergy Advisors Announce Partnership to Meet Demand for New Data Governance, Compliance and Security Technology

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8308751-ionic-security-cross-cloud-data-trust-ecosystem/

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Synergy Advisors, which builds on our recently-announced collaboration with Microsoft," said Eric Hinkle, Ionic Security's CEO, "Synergy Advisors is one of the leading Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) platform integrators, and their outstanding customer service and unprecedented expertise in the field of data security extend Ionic's ecosystem of innovative solutions for security, privacy, and accountability to businesses around the world."

"At Synergy Advisors, our mission is to secure sensitive information for enterprise customers and to provide solutions to help secure their identities, applications, devices, and information. We are very excited to partner with Ionic, as they can provide our customers consistent data access, control, and protection to unstructured and structured data across any repository or device, regardless of whether the location is on-premise or in the cloud." said Cristian Mora, Synergy Advisors CEO.

Both companies see an increased demand for data security solutions that go beyond the traditional security perimeter to bridge the gaps between the data siloes that exist in today's modern enterprise. Ionic Security and Synergy Advisors will work jointly to consult, train, implement, and support businesses interested in protecting their most valuable asset: data.

About IONIC

Ionic Security accelerates internet trust by protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the cloud or on mobile devices. With the industry's first Data Trust Platform, Ionic Security takes a comprehensive approach to protecting distributed data in today's borderless enterprise without proxies or gateways or changes in user behavior. The platform has been licensed to millions of users worldwide in a wide range of industries including Financial Services, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Enterprise Software, and Manufacturing.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is backed by leading firms including Amazon.com, Inc., Goldman Sachs, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, TechOperators, Ten Eleven, and Hayman Capital Management, L.P.

About Synergy Advisors

Synergy Advisors is a team of data governance, compliance, and security experts that help organizations design and implement solutions based on Microsoft technologies and partner solutions to help secure their identities, applications, devices, and information. Synergy Advisors has built comprehensive IT security solutions for Fortune 500 organizations around the world and is a Microsoft Certified Partner. For more information, please visit www.synergyadvisors.biz.

