Ionic Studios Signs Electric Entertainment's ELECTRIC NOW/ ELECTRIC NOW EN ESPANOL FAST/ AVOD APP, Featuring Leverage, The Librarians, and The Ark to Its CTV Portfolio

The partnership brings Dean Devlin's franchise portfolio—including Leverage, The Librarians, and The Ark among other high-quality programs on the ENOW app —into Ionic's exclusive studio model, giving advertisers the curation, packaging, and performance transparency they've come to expect from the largest CTV platforms—delivered across the open ecosystem.

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Studios, the CTV studio for the open ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Electric Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based production and distribution company, founded by Dean Devlin. Under the agreement, Electric's content will join Ionic serving as brand-level representative across CTV and FAST—merchandising the studio's streaming platforms, ENOW and ENOW EN ESPANOL to advertisers, packaging it into audience-defined offerings, and delivering the buying standards that media buyers have historically only found inside walled gardens, now without the walls.

ElectricNOW, the studio's FAST channel and OTT app, is already distributed across more than 20 platforms including Roku, Samsung TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and Sling TV. Through Ionic, this content becomes part of an exclusive, curated portfolio—giving buyers access to engaged, brand-safe audiences they cannot activate through any other single point of entry in the open market. On ENOW, the company's portfolio brings a distinctive mix of genre-driven franchises with deep audience loyalty, including Leverage, Leverage: Redemption, The Ark and The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

Electric's content will join Ionic serving as brand-level representative across CTV and FAST. Post this

The partnership addresses a structural gap in the CTV market. Independent studios produce some of streaming's most engaging content, but the open ecosystem has lacked the commercial infrastructure to match the buying experience of closed platforms—the curation, simplified activation, and consistent quality that agencies and brands have come to rely on. Ionic's model brings that standard to the open market by acting as a dedicated merchandising and activation layer for content partners like Electric: assembling their channels and programming into curated audience segments, managing sell-through across programmatic and direct channels, and providing the performance transparency buyers demand.

"Electric is exactly the kind of partner Ionic was built for—a studio with proven franchises, fiercely loyal audiences, and content advertisers genuinely want to be next to. When that content sits inside our stratosphere we can merchandise it to the market with the same curation and transparency that buyers have come to expect from the largest platforms—but across the open ecosystem, without the walls. That's what brand-level representation means."

— Shafi Mustafa, Managing Director, Ionic Studios

"We've spent 25 years building franchises that audiences return to season after season. As streaming evolves, having a partner who knows how to position and package that content for today's advertising market is incredibly valuable. This partnership lets us focus on what we do best—making great television—while Ionic ensures it reaches its full commercial potential across every platform."

— Dean Devlin, CEO, Electric Entertainment

Ionic Studios launched publicly at CES 2026 with an exclusive portfolio of 89 exclusive channels, 250M+ monthly streaming hours, and reach into 100M+ U.S. households. The studio model combines audience intelligence with hands-on content merchandising—giving independent content owners the commercial representation they need to compete for advertiser demand on equal footing with closed platforms.

About Ionic Studios

Ionic is the CTV studio for the open ecosystem. By unifying exclusive, brand-safe FAST channels from leading independent studios into audience-defined packages, Ionic delivers advertisers, agencies, and partners the curation, scale, and simplified activation that has historically only existed inside walled gardens—now available across open CTV. Ionic debuted publicly at CES 2026. For more information, visit ionic.tv.

About Electric Entertainment

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Electric Entertainment is an independent studio headed by veteran producer Dean Devlin along with his partners Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. This full-service production, sales, and distribution company also has a satellite office located in Vancouver, Canada.

Electric is most known for the fan-favorite franchises "Leverage" and "Librarians," as well as the hit TV series "The Ark," "Almost Paradise," and "The Outpost." In addition to serving as a domestic distributor in partnership with Amazon, SYFY, TNT and more, Electric also operates a worldwide sales arm for their original and acquired content. The company's newest feature film "One Big Happy Family," starring Lisa Brenner and Linda Lavin, had its theatrical release in October 2025.

Electric also runs its own premium streaming app and FAST channel, ElectricNOW, which features Electric's original content and over a thousand hours of third-party films and TV series. The channel is available on over 38 platforms and OTT devices including Roku, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Plex, and Xumo.

Media Contact

Warda Baig

Marketing/Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Ionic Studios