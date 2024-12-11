IONNA and Sheetz Combine Efforts in Opening American Roads to EV Charging

IONNA & Sheetz announce strategic partnership

Over 50 IONNA/Sheetz Rechargeries to open in the Midwest & Eastern US

All walk, less talk: 3 locations already opening in 2024

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IONNA, the charging network founded by eight of the world's top automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota, announced a strategic partnership with major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Sheetz.

Image rendering of an IONNA / Sheetz Rechargery

IONNA & Sheetz take an 'all walk, less talk' approach to opening the nation's roads to EV drivers and recharging customers where they want to be. A bridge to the future that begins today, IONNA will be opening EV Rechargeries at three Sheetz locations in late December 2024: Springfield & Willoughby, Ohio, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

A Partnership for the Road Ahead

Sheetz continues to expand its footprint, with a goal of 1,000 store locations by 2028. IONNA will grow alongside them, with the two companies committing to 50 IONNA / Sheetz Rechargeries by the end of 2026.

Co-locating is just the beginning, with incentives and loyalty programs for IONNA and Sheetz patrons rolling out in 2025.

"At IONNA, every decision is made with the driver's experience in mind. That level of customer centricity is built into the DNA of our business and it's a quality we recognize in Sheetz, making them the right choice for our first partner," said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA.

Live and in Living Color

"Our mission at Sheetz is to put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business," said Trevor Walter, EVP of petroleum supply management at Sheetz. "We do this through constantly evolving our business and introducing forward-thinking solutions. As the electric vehicle market expands, enhancing our charging infrastructure exemplifies this commitment. Our collaboration with IONNA has rapidly enabled us to bring more advanced charging options to our customers, demonstrating the power of innovation in delivering seamless, future-focused services."

The IONNA / Sheetz Rechargeries will include multiple high power charging bays, covered by the signature red canopies for weather protection. Like all traditional refuelers, Rechargery users will enjoy full access to Sheetz amenities including restrooms, food & beverage, Wi-Fi etc.

About IONNA

IONNA is a joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of charging stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast-and-reliable charging points by 2030. IONNA will provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

About Sheetz

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates over 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

