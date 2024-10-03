IONNA Breaks Ground on first 'Rechargery' and Announces New CTO

A NEW FAMILIAR EXPERIENCE, INSIDE AND OUT

This metro site is perfectly situated to serve local and traveling customers within the Triangle. Providing 10 covered parking bays, protected from the elements and accessible to both CCS and NACS, the charging ports will be capable of up to 400kW and 800+ Volts.

The site will host an indoor driver's lounge, offering secure access to bathrooms, coffee service, food/beverage, and WIFI to relax or work while your vehicle charges. Additionally, outdoor and pet-friendly amenities will be just a few steps away.

WHAT IS OLD IS NEW AGAIN

A symbolic first, IONNA's initial Rechargery will be in the historic district of a quintessential American town built around a railroad steam engine refill pond, which the workers called Apex. A name that lives on to this day. In keeping with the town's evolving transportation roots, and almost 100 years after one of Apex's first gas stations opened to the community, IONNA will restore the building and its land to bring the 'Apex of charging' to the "Peak of Good Living", the town's present-day motto.

GROWING THE LEADERSHIP TEAM

IONNA also announced the appointment of Jackie Slope as Chief Technology Officer.

Jackie comes to IONNA with over 15 years' experience in Sports and Entertainment, where she held multiple leadership roles, spearheading customer experience at iconic properties including Crypto.com Arena and Madison Square Garden. Jackie will oversee the strategic deployment of hardware, software and experiential technologies, building out processes to enable a frictionless customer experience.

"I am excited to join the IONNA family," said Jackie Slope, CTO of IONNA. "Having spent my career raising the bar around the customer experience I am excited to find ways to innovate and elevate the charging experience by serving the customer above all else in this new and exciting industry."

About IONNA

IONNA is a rising joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of charging stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast-and-reliable charging points by 2030. IONNA will provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

