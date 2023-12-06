IonOpticks and Newomics broaden chromatography accessibility for Agilent mass specs, with Shimadzu pending

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IonOpticks, the world leader in high performance liquid chromatography for mass spectrometry, is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Newomics Inc. that has produced an interface solution for their flagship Aurora Series columns and Agilent mass spectrometers.

IonOpticks is renowned for its class-leading chromatography solutions, particularly the Aurora Series, which are celebrated for their precision, efficiency, and reliability in protein separation and analysis. This partnership underscores IonOpticks' commitment to broadening the accessibility and application of its top-tier chromatography technologies.

Thanks to Newomics' innovative development of the UniESI source, IonOpticks' Aurora Series columns are now seamlessly compatible with Agilent mass spectrometers. This latest enhancement opens new avenues for researchers and laboratories using Agilent mass specs to leverage the superior performance of the Aurora Series column range, and to explore the benefits and possibilities of nano and micro flow methods

The Aurora Series column range has a proven track record of maximizing the performance of leading mass spec instruments by brands including Thermo, SCIEX and Bruker. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in IonOpticks' drive to empower all researchers with the best chromatography, regardless of the mass spec they are using, with a similar solution for Shimadzu mass specs coming soon.

Dr. Jarrod Sandow, Head of Product Development at IonOpticks, highlights the importance of this development, "Working alongside Newomics, we're unlocking new possibilities in LC-MS technology. This move not only broadens the Aurora Series columns' compatibility but also creates new opportunities for research in proteomics.

"We are setting new standards in sensitivity and efficiency, enabling scientists to delve deeper into the complexities of biological systems and make groundbreaking discoveries. We believe this is a pivotal step towards realizing the full potential of mass spectrometry in both research and clinical applications," Dr. Sandow continued.

Access to the IonOpticks Aurora Series columns with the Newomics UniESI source unlocks exciting opportunities for Agilent MS users to exploit the increased sensitivity, depth and reproducibility that these columns provide, and enables them to realize the full potential of their mass spectrometers.

Dr. Daojing Wang, Founder and CEO of Newomics, said of the collaboration, "We look forward to working with IonOpticks to integrate their leading chromatography products with our UniESI Source, and continuously with mass spectrometer vendors, to make our UniESI Source for the masses."

Researchers and scientists can learn more about IonOpticks columns for Agilent mass spectrometers by emailing [email protected]

About IonOpticks

IonOpticks produces high-performance nanoflow chromatography solutions for the global research community. They specialize in the development and manufacture of columns for analytical applications in liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and high-end proteomics. Their highly reproducible methods provide a unique ability to enhance the sensitivity of mass spectrometry sample analysis, enabling scientists and clinicians to discover more from their samples. The IonOpticks team are experts in a broad array of LC-MS platform technologies and are driven by the need to improve chromatographic performance in order to achieve data quality and deep proteome coverage on a whole new scale. IonOpticks columns are used for a broad range of applications within the field of biological and medical research including drug discovery, phosphoproteomics and shotgun proteomics. When powered by IonOpticks, the possibilities are endless.

About Newomics

Newomics Inc. is committed to pioneering platforms and solutions for precision medicine. Their M3 emitter product line and multi-nozzle emitter array (MEA) technology, which garnered the prestigious 2012 R&D 100 award, exemplify their dedication to innovation. Newomics' impact in the field is substantial, as evidenced by their ranking among the top 100 corporations for research in the natural sciences in the United States. They continue to make strides in developing multi-omics diagnostic assays and microfluidic devices for critical health applications.

