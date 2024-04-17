Iontra and Spectralink to bring ultra-long-lasting enterprise smartphones to market

CENTENNIAL, Colo. and BOULDER, Colo., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iontra, a leader in advanced battery charging technology, and Spectralink, a pioneer in enterprise communication solutions, today announced a collaboration to bring extended cycle-life battery charging technology to Spectralink's ruggedized enterprise smartphones.

Spectralink

Iontra's technology significantly improves battery lifespan, reducing Spectralink's warranty and service costs, while enhancing the end-user experience and lowering customers' total cost of ownership. While Spectralink products already support superior battery life that significantly outlasts consumer devices and outpaces competitors, this partnership with Iontra unlocks truly unrivaled battery performance, further expanding the gap versus competition. Iontra has successfully demonstrated that its charging technology extended the Spectralink battery life to over 1800 cycles to 80% capacity (state of health), or three times longer than the current state of the industry.

"Spectralink is an ideal partner for Iontra as we refine our technology for the demanding cell phone market," said Jeff Granato, CEO at Iontra. "Their ruggedized devices and commitment to quality align perfectly with our vision for extending battery cycle life in applications where this is mission critical."

"At Spectralink, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to grow our position as an industry leader with exceptionally well-made, sustainable products that keep our customers coming back," said Andrew Duncan, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Spectralink. "Iontra's battery charging technology has the potential to be a game-changer for our ruggedized smartphones. By extending battery cycle life, we can ensure our customers maximize their investments and return on our products. We are excited to collaborate with Iontra on this initiative and look forward to showing the industry what is possible."

Upon successful completion of both development phases, Iontra and Spectralink intend to take Iontra's technology to market in specific Spectralink products.

About Iontra

Founded in 2013, Iontra is a Colorado-based battery innovation company that dramatically improves the charge speed, cycle life, capacity utilization, cold weather charging, and safety of all Lithium batteries. The company's innovative technology extends battery life and reduces overall battery wear, leading to significant cost savings and improved sustainability. The company has offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit iontra.com.

About Spectralink

Spectralink delivers enterprise communication solutions that empower businesses to improve productivity and safety through reliable, high-quality voice and data connectivity. Their ruggedized devices are designed for mission-critical applications in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other demanding environments.

Media Contact:

Iontra:

Madeleine Stump

Corporate Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Iontra Website: https://iontra.com/

Spectralink:

Andrew Duncan

[email protected]

Vice President of Product and Marketing

Spectralink Website: https://www.spectralink.com/

SOURCE Iontra Inc