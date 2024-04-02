Salom Partners with Iontra to Integrate Iontra's Revolutionary battery charging Technology into Salom Products

CENTENNIAL, Colo. and HUNGERFORD, England, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iontra Inc, a leader in next-generation battery charging technology, and Salom Europe Limited, a global leader in power supply solutions and battery chargers, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Iontra's revolutionary charging technology in Salom charger designs to market. Salom is a leading global power solutions manufacturer and a trusted partner to many Fortune 100 companies, and has supplied more than 3 billion power products in its history.

This collaboration signifies a major step forward in the broad adoption of Iontra's charge control technology. The two companies are actively exploring the integration of Iontra into Salom's OEM customer solutions, whether in the charger products or directly in the end customer devices. Iontra's charging technology has demonstrated the ability to more than double the useful life of commercially available Lithium batteries and to charge them more than twice as fast and with greater overall safety. As an early power supply solution partner of Iontra technology, Salom continues to expand on its leadership in next-generation charger solutions.

"We are excited to adopt Iontra's charging technology to unlock the full potential of Lithium-ion battery performance for millions of consumers," said Andy Richardson, Vice-President of business development at Salom Europe Limited. "Combined with Salom's proven portfolio of innovative power supply and charger solutions, we will begin to offer significant advantages to our customers by maximizing battery charge performance and cycle life, as well as enabling our customers to accelerate their corporate sustainability goals cost-effectively."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with an established leader and globally respected company like Salom," said Jeff Granato, CEO at Iontra. "This is an important milestone to make Iontra's charge technology broadly accessible by partnering with Salom to begin the charging technology revolution."

Salom is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of power supplies and battery chargers. The company's products are used by millions of consumers worldwide and are known for their innovation, quality, and reliability. Salom Europe Limited is headquartered in Hungerford, UK. To learn more, visit https://www.salomeurope.com/

Founded in 2013, Iontra is a deep-tech Colorado-based fabless semiconductor and software solutions company that dramatically improves the charge speed, cycle life, capacity utilization, cold weather charging, and safety of all Lithium batteries. The company has offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit iontra.com.

