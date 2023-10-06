IoT Data Management Market to grow by USD 69.28 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by growing demand for smart homes- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT Data Management Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the IoT data management market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 69.28 billion. The growing demand for smart homes significantly drives market growth. With the help of technology, the idea of a smart home is rapidly gaining traction as consumers seek to increase domestic convenience. With the main goal of improving the standard of living by making it more cozy, safe, practical, enjoyable, and sustainable, this is an evolutionary development in the residential real estate market. The average household can connect appliances such as heating units, lighting systems, air conditioning units, computers, television sets, entertainment systems, security devices, and camera systems with the help of smart home technologies that use high-tech sensors at a reasonable cost. Additionally, with the help of a smartphone or tablet, the homeowner can manage these appliances. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of IoT data management during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Global IoT Data Management Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge -

The low awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

The IoT data management market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Private/hybrid and Public), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By Component, the market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. In terms of market size, the solutions segment, including software and hardware solutions, dominated the global market in 2022. This was largely due to the growing globalization and the expansion of the geographic reach of IT and retail companies, which resulted in the production of a lot of data. To conduct data collection and analysis and produce actionable insights into business operations, vendors in the global market offer software solutions to organizations in a variety of end-user industries. Hence. such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the IoT Data Management Market:

Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfluxData Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogFuze Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Teradata Corp., Striim International Inc.

