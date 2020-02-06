IoT in the Global Chemical Industry, 2017-2028 - Advancements in IoT & Cognitive Computing, Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

Dublin, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IoT in Chemical Industry Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT in Chemical Industry Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancement in IoT, cognitive computing, industrial growth in emerging economies and real-time data generation and data-driven process.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advancement in IoT, Cognitive Computing

3.1.2 Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

3.1.3 Real-Time Data Generation and Data-Driven Process

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 IoT in Chemical Industry Market, By Type

4.1 3D Printing

4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.3 Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)

4.4 Big Data

4.5 Digital Twin

4.6 Distributed Control System (DCS)

4.7 Enabling Technology

4.8 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

4.9 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

4.10 Internet of Things (IoT)

4.11 Machine Condition Monitoring

4.12 Machine Vision

4.13 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

4.14 Operational Technology

4.15 Plant Asset Management (PAM)

4.16 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

4.17 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

4.18 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

4.19 Industrial Robotics

4.19.1 Collaborative Robots

4.19.2 Traditional Robots



5 IoT in Chemical Industry Market, By Process

5.1 Research & Development (R&D)

5.2 Manufacturing

5.3 Procurement

5.4 Packaging

5.5 Supply Chain Management and Logistics



6 IoT in Chemical Industry Market, By End User

6.1 Metals & Mining

6.2 Food & Beverage

6.3 Chemical

6.3.1 Petrochemicals & Polymers

6.3.2 Specialty Chemicals

6.3.3 Fertilizers & Agrochemicals

6.4 Pharmaceutical

6.5 Pulp & Paper



7 IoT in Chemical Industry Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ABB Ltd.

9.2 Atos SE

9.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

9.4 Denso Corporation

9.5 Emerson Electric Co.

9.6 Fanuc Corporation

9.7 General Electric Co.

9.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

9.9 Honeywell International Inc.

9.10 International Business Machines Corporation

9.11 Microsoft Corporation

9.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.13 Qualcomm Inc

9.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9.15 Schneider Electric SE

9.16 Siemens AG

9.17 Texas Instruments Inc

9.18 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7owhed

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

