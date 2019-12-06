IoT in Utility Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Market will Grow at a CAGR of More than 18%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Utility Market By Component, By Application, By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts that the global IoT in utility market will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025



The market for IoT in utility is determined by the increased interest among consumers to optimize and monitor the usage of electricity and water services, among others.



IoT in utility is poised to transform the utility industry in terms of energy distribution and usage. With a focus on analytics and AI, IoT is leveraging the power of data to make informed decisions that help in minimizing costs.



IoT in Utility Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the global IoT in utility market. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Few of the Key Vendors in the IoT in Utility Market:

PingThings

Itron

Actility

Trilliant

Smappee

There are few other vendors that have been analyzed based on their portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



IoT in Utility Market Segmentation By Component

Application Software

Analytics

Billing

Security

Network

SCADA

Distribution Management

Device

Service

Deployment and Integration

Maintenance and Support

Consulting

The network segment contributes significantly to the market growth. The application software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



IoT in Utility Market Segmentation By Application

Smart Grid

Smart Metering

Smart Water

The smart metering segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend will continue during the forecast period 2019-2025.



IoT in Utility Market Research Benefits



The report by the author provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT in utility market. IoT in utility combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results to deliver. It analyzes customer touchpoints, network, and operational faults in systems and notifies in case of any failures.



A number of emerging vendors are entering the market with a focus on leveraging IoT applications, and the leading IoT vendors, i.e., Schneider Electric and Siemens, are focusing on IoT platform and integration capabilities. The intelligent integration of building automation systems (BAS) and energy management systems is driving the growth of the IoT in utility market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Field Service Management)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (eCommerce, Environment Analytics)

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics



5 By Component - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Application Software

5.2.1 Analytics

5.2.2 Billing

5.2.3 Security

5.3 Network

5.3.1 SCADA

5.3.2 Distribution Management

5.4 Device

5.5 Service

5.5.1 Deployment and Integration

5.5.2 Maintenance and Support

5.5.3 Consulting



6 By Application - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Smart Grid

6.3 Smart Metering

6.4 Smart Water



7 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



9 Vendors Profile

9.1 PingThings

9.2 Itron

9.3 Actility

9.4 Trilliant

9.5 Smappee

9.6 Verdigris

9.7 Energyworx

9.8 Grid4C

9.9 Waviot

9.10 Tibber



