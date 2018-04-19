IoT Law & Public Policy is Focus of New IMC Publication

"Our members are spending more and more time in Washington and Brussels talking to policy makers, and it is important that the IMC begin to take on a policy role," says Syed Hosain, IMC Chairman and CTO of Aeris, who will sit on the journal's editorial board, "We hope that the journal will provide us with a pool of policy makers that we can reach out to, as well as industry experts. We are actively recruiting contributors, and so far, the interest has been very significant."

Other members of the inaugural editorial board for the International Journal of IoT Law & Public Policy include senior public policy professionals from Intel, Verizon, Vodafone, and other interested firms. Publication is set to begin on April 18, with paid access available at USD $95 annually, and qualified government employees receiving free access. (Registration for access is available at http://www.iotm2mcouncil.org/IJILPP, and queries regarding contributed articles and the editorial board are received via email at editorial@iotm2mcouncil.org.)

"Of course, there are a lot of law journals that touch upon subjects relevant to IoT, but what the industry needs is a repository of information from around the globe that is dedicated to the subject. We see the International Journal of IoT Law & Public Policy as filling that crucial role," says Hosain.

The London-based IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector, with over 25,000 enterprise users and OEMs that buy IoT solutions as members. Board Member-Companies include 1NCE, Aeris, Arrow, Avnet, BICS, Digi International, HPE, Intel, KORE, Laird Corp., Micro-Ant, MultiTech, ORBCOMM, PTC, Re-Teck, Semtech, SIGFOX, Tata Communications, Teleena, Telit, u-blox, Verizon, and Vodafone. For more information, visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org.

