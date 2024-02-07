IoT Platform Market to grow by USD 16.01 billion growth between 2022-2027, Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc. are among the top players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT Platform Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the IoT platform market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 16.01 billion. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Axiros GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Davra, Echelon Solutions Group, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Wipro Ltd. are some of the major players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Platform Market

The IoT platform market has been segmented by End-user (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, ICT, and Others), Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, and Hybrid), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Accenture Plc - The company offers IoT platforms such as Accenture Insights Platform.

Large-scale facilities using IoT devices drive market growth. IoT devices use sensors and actuators to collect and transmit data to a centralized location in real-time, which is provided by IoT and enables end-users to make informed decisions. The adoption of IoT devices increases across various domains, including consumer electronics, automotive, and medical sectors. IoT helps the connection of essential electronic products and devices such as cars, TVs, laptops, coffee makers, automated door locks, mobile phones, and even entire industrial process control systems to the Internet. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

Increasing focus on device management and security

The IoT Platform industry offers a plethora of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including cloud-based platforms and edge computing for connectivity. With a focus on device management and security, it caters to industrial IoT (IIoT) applications and smart city initiatives. Furthermore, IoT analytics and protocols drive innovation, shaping the landscape of IoT technology adoption across various sectors.

