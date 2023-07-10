IoT Platform Market to grow by USD 16,010.78 million from 2022 to 2027|Large-scale facilities that use IoT devices to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,010.78 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.77% during the forecast period. The growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

IoT Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, ICT, and others), deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid)

The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturers use IoT technology to improve business productivity and gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, by connecting machines and devices to the Internet through software, data is generated, providing valuable insights into the production process. These insights are then utilized for predictive maintenance and optimizing the performance of the factory floor. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The global IoT platform market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the IoT platform market.

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. The key factor driving the growth in the region is the rapid expansion of the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors. These industries are adopting IoT technologies to enhance operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the leading vendors are expanding their operations within the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

IoT Platform Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Large-scale facilities using IoT devices are a key factor driving market growth. IoT devices use sensors and actuators to collect and transmit data to a centralized location in real-time. This connected environment provided by IoT enables end-users to make informed decisions. The adoption of IoT devices is increasing across various domains, including consumer electronics, automotive, and medical sectors. IoT helps the connection of essential electronic products and devices such as cars, TVs, laptops, coffee makers, automated door locks, mobile phones, and even entire industrial process control systems to the Internet. Hence, these factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The development of open Wi-Fi networks is an emerging market trend. OpenWireless.org has developed software that enables the use of unused bandwidth by sharing it. Furthermore, startups can leverage open-source devices created through this project, allowing access to open networks without disclosing location and communication data to phone companies. These devices have the capability to seamlessly switch between open wireless networks without revealing specific details about the user's activities.

Significant Challenges

The rise in privacy and security issues is a major challenge restricting market growth. The primary concern for both individual consumers and enterprises investing in IoT devices is security. The significant challenge is the impact of cybersecurity attacks or unauthorized access by hackers. For example, in the US, a refrigerator was hacked, resulting in the compromise of email accounts and credentials of the owners and affecting over 1,000 other connected devices. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this IoT Platform Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IoT platform market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IoT platform market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IoT platform market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IoT platform market vendors

IoT Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,010.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Axiros GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Davra, Echelon Solutions Group, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

