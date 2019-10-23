IoT Solutions World Congress to face the challenges of the industry digitalization in Barcelona

The event will hold over 200 sessions and among the speakers features American analyst, Joe Barkai, a global thought leader with over 30 years experience in the crossroads of business and technology and how to implement these new tech across a wide array of industries. Under the title The Age of Artificial Intelligence: what will the World look like in 10 years? Barkai will shine a light on the potential of two technologies –AI and Machine Learning– that are transforming businesses at breakneck speed, what they can and cannot do, and discuss the opportunities and threats of autonomous machines in a future dominated by AI.

Among the line-up of speakers are also directors from companies who are using IoT such as Hugo Boss, McLaren Group, Airbus, Sanitas, Carrefour Group, Daimler Motors, Ibercaja, Roca, SNCF Réseau, Maersk GTD and Brussels Airport, and major technology companies such as ABB, Dell, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Huawei, IBM, Hitachi, Microsoft, SAS, Wipro, Fiware, Honeywell, Amazon Web Services, and Thingstream.

IOTSWC will also make the case for women's role in the industry. Recent reports prove that companies with more women in leadership are more likely to have sustained, profitable growth, and are better prepared to handle digital disruption, and IOTSWC will organize the Women and Diversity in Industry program to address this topic. Among the participants are Helena Lisachuk, Global Lead, IoT, Deloitte Consulting; Leila Dillon, Shannon Lucas, EVP, Head of Emerging Business Global Customer Unit, Ericsson; Kimberly Kerr, Senior VP, Sprint Business Solutions; and Teresa Tung, Managing Director at Accenture Labs.

Organized by Fira de Barcelona in partnership with the Industrial Internet Consortium, the 2019 IoTSWC will bring together over 350 exhibitors among which feature Arm, Deloitte, Emnify, Fiware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Kaspersky, Libelium, Linux Edge Foundation, Microsoft, Nutanix, Orange, Relayr, SaS, T-Systems, Siemens, Relayr, Thingstream, Vodafone, Wipro Digital and Zyfra.

www.iotsworldcongress.com

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona